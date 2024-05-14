Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham's incredible garden at £12m Cotswolds home is a feast for the eyes
David Beckham's incredible garden at £12m Cotswolds home is a feast for the eyes

The former England captain is married to designer Victoria

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
David Beckham has shared a fresh glimpse of his sprawling Cotswolds garden - and it's a real feast for the eyes.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former professional footballer uploaded a clip of himself striding across his flourishing garden whilst being followed by his beloved hens. Take a look in the video below... 

WATCH: David Beckham shares new glimpse of incredible Cotswolds garden

In the clip, David, who lives at his £12 million property with his wife Victoria, shared a snippet of his hens' incredible wooden chicken coop, glimpses of his raised vegetable borders and fruit orchard, in addition to a magnificent view of his flashy glass greenhouse which he had installed towards the end of last year.

David Beckham sitting in plunge pool© Instagram
Their rural home boasts an outdoor plunge pool

Captioning his post, David simply penned: "Good morning", followed by a hen emoji. The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "This is the dream garden", while another penned: "Love that you share these special moments, it’s the little things in life that bring us joy!"

David Beckham and harper standing by a vegetable patch© Instagram
David has transformed his garden into a verdant oasis

While David and his brood also own homes in Miami, London, their countryside bolthole is arguably their most beloved property.

The Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since the former England player began renovations, is where David appears to be most content; "I wanted a place where we could escape," he shared in his titular Netflix docuseries.

Aside from the beautifully pristine veg patch and chicken coop area, David and Victoria's home in Chipping Norton also boasts an outdoor swimming pool, a football pitch, a £100k treehouse for their children, and a £50,000 safari tent in the grounds for entertaining.

david and victoria beckham at beckham premiere © Getty Images
David and Victoria purchased their Cotswolds home in 2016

The couple even enlisted the help of a Chelsea Flower Show winner to fulfil their vision of creating a "fairytale" garden complete with its own natural swimming pond. In 2020, meanwhile, the family installed their very own beehive, with David taking over the reigns of managing the Beckham's honey production.

View post on Instagram
 

Sharing a glimpse inside his surprising pastime, David told a producer in the opening episode of his Netflix documentary: "Here it comes, I see it dripping," before he is asked: "What’s the name of your honey again?"

In response, David adds: "There is a bit of an argument in the house at the moment. I think it should be called Golden Bees. Victoria likes DB’s Sticky Stuff."

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham 'Beckham' TV show premiere© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
David and Victoria are doting parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Whilst they tend to spend the majority of their time at their London base, David and Victoria frequently escape to their countryside retreat with their four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19 and daughter Harper, 12.

Eldest Brooklyn primarily resides in Beverly Hills with his wife Nicola Peltz whom he wed in April 2022.

