Jennifer Aniston makes surprising revelation about close friend Courteney Cox's home life

Courteney Cox is making her mark in the lifestyle space with her own line of household products, Homecourt, and opened up about the venture in a new interview.

Speaking with Marie Claire for their cover story, written by Chantal Fernandez, the actress, 59, spoke about her journey to Homecourt, which began in 2020 during the Covid-19 induced lockdown and eventually debuted online in early 2022.

Her close pal and Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, also spoke with the publication about her friend's dedication toward creating a synergized home and her love for cleaning, spoofing her reputation for being a "neat freak" thanks to her iconic TV role as Monica Geller.

VIDEO: Courteney Cox hailed by Friends co-stars at Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Jennifer, 54, mused that Homecourt seemed like the most natural progression for her friend, saying: "I'm thinking to myself, Well what on earth took you so long, woman! This is literally your wheelhouse."

She even hilariously added: "The amount of times I've found her on the floor, on all fours, scrubbing something – every time I enter her house."

Jennifer and Courteney have remained close ever since they first began starring on the mega-hit NBC sitcom, which debuted in 1994, also maintaining a tight bond with the rest of their core castmates, especially Lisa Kudrow.

© Ramona Rosales Courteney Cox appears on the cover of Marie Claire

The Cougar Town star also opened up in the interview about her passion for the brand and her deep involvement in all facets, from design to packaging and even scents.

MORE: Will Courteney Cox's daughter follow in her parents' footsteps? Inside her Hollywood life amid college move

She stated: "There are a ton of celebrity brands, but I don't know if all the celebrities that have brands are as involved [as I am]. It's not something that I'm just getting paid to do; I'm not getting paid. I want it to be perfect. I want it to be the best it can be."

© Getty Images Courteney and Jennifer have been best friends since starring on "Friends" nearly three decades ago

Courteney also talked about her eye for style and design, and Jennifer even added: "If there's a painting hung maybe one inch lower than it needs to be, she will see it and obsess on it – and she's right."

MORE: Courteney Cox's daughter Coco, 19, poses with stepmom as dad David Arquette marks college move

The star also discussed her legendary Sunday dinner parties, going on 25 years now, which have attracted several celebrities like her friends Jennifer and Lisa, Laura Dern, Taylor Swift, Prince Harry, and Brandi Carlile. She also met her now partner Johnny McDaid at one of these dinners when he attended with his friend Ed Sheeran.

© Ramona Rosales "It's not something that I'm just getting paid to do; I'm not getting paid. I want it to be perfect. I want it to be the best it can be."

"When I moved to California, I didn't have any family out here," Courteney, who hails from Alabama, revealed. "I was like, I need a community. Where's the gathering?"

MORE: Courteney Cox's Malibu mansion where Prince Harry claims he took mushrooms

That eventually evolved into her inviting friends over for dinner each Sunday and continued to expand as more and more people joined in on the fun. "People will call and say, 'Hey, is it okay if I bring three friends?'"

© Instagram The actress also spoke about her legendary parties and being the hostess with the mostest

Courteney also opened up about being labeled an "expert host" and that being a trait she'd inherited from her grandmother, who used to invite all 21 of Courteney's cousins over for dinner on Sundays when she was a child.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.