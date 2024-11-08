Scott Disick's $5k home makeover mirrors Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's

Scott Disick is investing time and money into turning his house into a dream home, overhauling the bathrooms and creating a luxurious cinema room at his palatial pad.

The father-of-four has his own personal style when it comes to his décor, favoring neutral colors and plush furnishings, but the latest addition to his home appears to take inspiration from his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott took to Instagram to share the latest room he has decorated, posting a photo of his plush living room complete with a cozy new corner sofa, sumptuous boucle chairs and a roaring fire.

© Instagram Scott has a large wall-mounted TV in his living room

A print of the Mona Lisa hangs on one wall, while above the fireplace is the homage to Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker's home – a giant wall-mounted TV.

Kourtney surprised her own followers earlier this week when she revealed she has a huge TV screen in her dining room, as she is known for being strict on a no-screens rule at dinner.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have a large TV on their wall

Scott appears to be sticking to the rule, keeping the TV reserved for his lounge and cinema room.

Scott's new sofa

While our eyes were drawn to Scott's large television, his post was actually shared to highlight his brand-new $5,000 sofa.

He captioned the photo "New sofa vibe," tagging the brand of his couch, which cost $4,749 courtesy of interiors brand Six Penny.

The Devyn sofa is made to order and is super comfy, stuffed with feather down and upholstered in Cotton Canvas in the shade Beach Walk, a cool, creamy neutral color.

The ultra-soft sofa is also available in light and dark blue, pink and khaki green, but given Scott's minimal vibe in his home, the oatmeal hue is the perfect choice.

Scott's home renovations

As well as the cozy lounge, Scott also overhauled the four bathrooms in his home, making sure his three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign have one each when they come to stay with him.

© Instagram Scott Disick recently overhauled his bathrooms

Scott's house is likely a sanctuary of calm compared to his kids' life at their mother's house, where Kourtney and Travis also live with their one-year-old son, Rocky Barker, and Travis' three grown-up children Atiana, Landon and Alabama.

Mason has been clear about his preference to spend time with Scott, opting out of the family's trip to Australia this year in favor of staying in the States with his dad.

The Disick kids are lucky to have two such welcoming, luxury places to call home!