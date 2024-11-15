Ola Jordan's giant 6,000-light Christmas tree is more sparkly than a diamond

Ola and James Jordan's modern home has undergone a twinkly transformation ahead of the festive season.

December may still be several weeks away, but the former Strictly Come Dancing stars took the opportunity to decorate their home early ahead of James leaving for Chesterfield for a six-week pantomime role.

© Instagram James showed off the 10,500 fairy lights ready for their Christmas trees

He shared a video from inside their open-plan kitchen living room where he had begun to construct one of the two fake trees. James had laid out 10,500 lights ready to decorate them both, joking: "It always takes me hours and hours to get the lights done."

Showing off the finished result of a towering tree sparkling head to toe with thousands of twinkly lights, he said: "It took me two hours," to which Ola interjected: "It took us two hours. C'mon, I was helping you."

© Instagram Ola and James' sparkling Christmas tree featured 6,000 lights

James revealed it featured 6,000 lights and confessed: "I'm quite happy with that for a change," before joking about his wife's contribution: "Thanks for holding the lights."

The rest of the room features cream sofas, wooden floors and white panelled walls.

James and Ola's home

The couple moved into their new buid home in 2023 with their daughter Ella after downsizing from their former home.

Speaking of Ella's reaction to seeing her new house being built, James told HELLO!: "Every time she walked into a room she went 'Wow!', which is nice for us because it's half the size of our last house but it's still nice.

"It's a five-bedroom house but it's not like a celebrity pad. We've downsized for a reason though – to have less stress in our lives.

The couple live in a five-bedroom home with their daughter

"It's a nice space – the kitchen/dining/family area is lovely and Ella will have a great garden to play in. We can just open the doors and know that she's out there and she's safe, whereas the other garden wasn't."

Christmas difficulties

© Getty The couple's daughter was ill before Christmas last year

The family are likely looking forward to celebrating a happier festive season than in 2023 when Ella was suffering from ill health.

Ella – who has a small hole in her heart – was rushed to A&E in December with a very high temperature and was later diagnosed with a chest infection and tonsilitis.

Ola and James will likely fill the space underneath the tree with presents in the coming weeks. The couple previously admitted that Ella enjoys taking her time opening each gift.

"It takes ages to open presents with her. I was always one of those kids that just want to rip everything open and see what I've got," James told HELLO! back in 2021.

