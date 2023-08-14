Ola Jordan braces for 'very exciting' change at home with husband James and daughter Ella

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ola and James Jordan haven't long been in their new home with daughter Ella, and they're already set to change it.

Ola revealed all on Instagram Stories on Monday morning, showing their large living room covered in dust sheets ready to be painted!

Ola revealed their lounge is being transformed

The couple have cream sofas and wooden floors in the open-plan space, and they have had panelling added to the walls and we're sure it is going to look incredible once finished.

In an adorable video below, you can watch Ola and James' three-year-old daughter Ella helping with DIY at home...

WATCH: Ella Jordan helps dad James with DIY

Speaking about her favourite space, James guessed the toy-filled playroom. "She also loves the playroom. She's got her own room with her toys in to play. In our last big house, she played in the lounge. We don't really have any toys in our lounge now. We used to have a ball pit and trampoline in there! Now the trampoline is outside, and the ball pit is at the rubbish dump," he said.

The swimming pool at the Jordans' former home

In another interview with HELLO!, James explained they've struck the perfect balance with their new-build pad. "It's half the size of our last house but it's still nice. It's a five-bedroom house but it's not like a celebrity pad. We've downsized for a reason though – to have less stress in our lives," the dancer revealed.

Their new home has also been the backdrop for many of the couple's at-home workouts via their Dance Shred programme.

Ola and James dazzled their followers on Instagram with their moves and their new home

In one clip, the couple took their sweat session outside and behind Ola and James, their new garden could be admired. There is a patio area as well as a large patch of grass. The perimeter is lined with a uniform wooden fence and the property appears to not be overlooked at all.

Their daughter Ella made a cameo appearance in their Footloose dance, scooting past on a pink scooter twice during the routine, and fans loved it. "Love how Ella casually cycles past," and: "Love how Ella just carries on taking no notice," followers added. Occasionally, Ella does join in the fun though, performing dance moves alongside her famous parents.

Ella is brimming with personality

Ella exudes star quality even at such a young age, and after a Loose Women appearance with her parents, James said: "She loved seeing herself on TV and when we got home we watched it again on our own TV and she loved that. She was a natural. They all said Ella's a pro – even the producers were like, 'Oh my god, she's definitely going to be someone'."