Strictly's James and Ola Jordan's daughter Ella looks excited about big family change - photos

James and Ola Jordan have only just moved into their dream family home this spring, but it seems a part-time relocation to Norfolk could be on the cards for the former Strictly couple.

The professional dancers and their three-year-old daughter Ella were spotted visiting The Dunes property development in Hemsby, Norfolk this week, donning high-vis jackets and hard hats as they explored the site on the hunt for a second home. Little Ella couldn't contain her excitement as she trotted along after her mum and dad, dressed in pink tracksuit bottoms and a beige jacket.

Ola and James were equally casually clad in a low-key outfits, with Ola donning grey cargo pants and James sporting black jeans.

The star parents were seen laughing as they swung Ella in between them before heading into the Marketing Suites to discuss pricing.

© SplashNews.com James and Ola Jordan were joined by their daughter Ella, 3, to visit The Dunes property development in Norfolk

At one point, Ella gleefully smiled as she perched on James' shoulders, banging his hard hat like a drum.

The development is built on the site of a former Pontin's holiday camp that James and Ola used to perform at in the early stages of their career, so the location is no doubt very close to their heart.

© SplashNews.com James and Ola were told about the range of housing options and amenities available to them

The Dance Shred fitness gurus, who attracted attention from onlookers as they were given a tour of the development, were told about the range of housing options and amenities available to them.

A representative from Lodge Park, the developer of The Dunes said: "It was a pleasure to have James, Ola, and Ella Jordan visit our site. They seemed genuinely interested in finding a suitable place to live and were particularly drawn to the family-friendly aspects of our community."

© SplashNews.com The couple were drawn to the 'family-friendly aspects' of the development

Could a move to Norfolk be on the cards? Given that the Jordans have only just moved into their forever family home, a new build that took months of painstaking building work, it seems the prospective property purchase is likely a holiday home by the sea.

The Jordans would be in good company since Norfolk is famously the location where the Prince and Princess of Wales spend school breaks at Anmer Hall with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© SplashNews.com The development is built on the site of a former Pontin's holiday camp that James and Ola used to perform at

James and Ola previously told HELLO! in their exclusive parenting column that daughter Ella was obsessed with their new family home.

"She loves the playroom. She's got her own room with her toys in to play. In our last big house, she played in the lounge.

© SplashNews.com James and Ola swung a gleeful Ella along as they visited the Norfolk site - could they be looking for a holiday home?

"We don't really have any toys in our lounge now. We used to have a ball pit and trampoline in there! Now the trampoline is outside, and the ball pit is at the rubbish dump," James joked.

Despite the pair's previous £2.5 million Sevenoaks property being aesthetically pleasing and boasting a party-ready pool, it wasn't child-friendly, hence their decision to move.

© SplashNews.com The former Strictly pros appeared to be celebrating a successful visit with three-year-old daughter Ella

"When we lived in our old big house, there was no way she could have gone on her scooter out the front because it was like a ski slope, and out the back, she had to wait for us to come down because we had a pool. Here she goes out, plays on her scooter and really enjoys it, so it's nice," James explained.