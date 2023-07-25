Ola and James Jordan's toddler Ella, 3, helps with DIY in giant hotel-worthy lounge

Ola and James Jordan have moved into their new family home, and they have wasted no time decorating it to their liking – with the help of their three-year-old daughter Ella, of course.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals told HELLO! they were relocating to their "new build house" in spring 2023, admitting they downsized to minimise stress. But judging by Ola's latest videos of their lounge transformation plans, it's still very spacious!

Standing next to the dining table in the open-plan living area, Ola pointed the camera towards James and Ella, who were carefully decanting pieces of white wood from a box onto the brown wooden floorboards in preparation for their new radiator covers. Watch the cute father-daughter interaction in the video...

WATCH: James Jordan and daughter Ella enjoy cute DIY morning in giant lounge

They stood behind one white leather sofa which boasted modern, boxy cushions and metal legs that rested on the shaggy cream rug. A small round side table positioned next to the wall held a tall lamp, offering the perfect spot to curl up and watch TV or read.

© Instagram Ella was spotted helping her dad with radiator covers

Doting dad James had a little helper for his DIY session, with Ella asking: "What can I do next?" as he gently gave her instructions. "It's all go go in our house this morning. Lots going on."

In the next clip, once all of the pieces had been placed on the floor, James handed Ella the manual and said: "Can you read the instructions for me and tell me what I have to do?"

© Instagram James shared a peek at their plush leather sofas as he discussed their wall panelling

"Mhmm," Ella confidently replied. "You read that for me and sort it out, yeah? Call me when you're ready," James said before walking out of the shot. Bewildered Ella gazed at the booklet and said: "Ok," before shooting her mum a quick smile.

James also revealed that they were having the walls in the lounge, the staircase and the hallways panelled by professionals. Walking into an almost-empty downstairs room with white walls, thick grey carpets, and another cream leather sofa, he said: "Eventually, this is going to be a cinema room so we're having panelling done in here as well."

© Getty The couple downsized their home in 2023

The Jordans opened up about why they moved home, ditching their former outdoor swimming pool for a property with a playroom and a trampoline outside for their daughter. Speaking of Ella's initial impression, James told us: "Every time she walked into a room she went 'Wow!', which is nice for us because it's half the size of our last house but it's still nice.

"It's a five-bedroom house but it's not like a celebrity pad. We've downsized for a reason though – to have less stress in our lives.

© Ricky Vigil James and Ola have opened up about their new build house

"It's a nice space – the kitchen/dining/family area is lovely and Ella will have a great garden to play in. We can just open the doors and know that she's out there and she's safe, whereas the other garden wasn't."

