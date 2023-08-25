Ola Jordan slips into skin-tight Lycra for garden workout with husband James

Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have worked up a sweat in their private garden

Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan has shown off the results of her Dance Shred workouts in skin-tight Lycra, in another workout video alongside her husband James.

The mother-of-one shared the clip to her Instagram feed, showing the couple working out in their beautiful family garden.

They performed the moves in sync, with Ola showing the beginner version and James doing the advanced version. Watch...

WATCH: Ola and James Jordan show off their trim figures as they workout in their garden

The couple's grass looks verdant, while behind them there is a perfectly uniform fence and beyond that there is a wall of luscious trees.

If you're quick you may spot Ola and James' daughter Ella making a cute cameo appearance in the clip, playing football in the background.

Ola revealed their lounge is being transformed

The star's fans noticed little Ella's brief appearance, with one writing: "Little Ella in the background [thinks] mummy & daddy have gone mad!" and another adding: "I'm loving Ella in the background just kicking her football lol."

The family moved into their new home earlier this year, and last week Ola revealed their large living room covered in dust sheets ready to be painted!

Ola explained she was "very excited" for the change, and we're sure it is going to look incredible once it is finished.

© Getty James and Ola recently moved house

Speaking to HELLO! about Ella's favourite space inside the property, James guessed the toy-filled playroom. "She also loves the playroom. She's got her own room with her toys in to play. In our last big house, she played in the lounge. We don't really have any toys in our lounge now. We used to have a ball pit and trampoline in there! Now the trampoline is outside, and the ball pit is at the rubbish dump," he said.

INTERVIEW: Ola Jordan opens up about mum guilt and 'heartbreak' for daughter Ella

In another interview with HELLO!, James explained they've struck the perfect balance with their gorgeous new-build pad. "It's half the size of our last house but it's still nice. It's a five-bedroom house but it's not like a celebrity pad. We've downsized for a reason though – to have less stress in our lives," the dancer revealed.

© Instagram The couple have transformed their bodies

It was the start of 2023 that Ola and James revealed their dramatic body transformations. They lost a whopping 6.5 stone in weight between them, with Ola dropping four dress sizes and James losing six inches off his waist. And it's all with their Dance Shred programme that they now encourage their fans to take up in order to get fit.

On the topic of his wife's new figure, James said: "She’s back in clothes that she hasn’t worn for years. She dresses differently. You walk around differently, you hold yourself [differently]. You, you feel [healthier], you feel more agile running around after our daughter… We definitely feel better within ourselves."