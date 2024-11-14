Holly Willoughby shares playful home video after major family move

Holly Willoughby recently moved out of her £3 million family home after her dramatic stalker ordeal, choosing to uproot her husband Dan Baldwin and three children Harry, Chester and Belle and start afresh.

On Thursday, she surprised fans with a fun and playful video from what could be her new abode. The former This Morning star shared a photo and a video clip to promote Box Bollen, an interactive game.

WATCH: See Holly Willoughby beaming in new home video

Holly was seen beaming as she punched a small red ball repeatedly to score highly on the game, and a young girl who also stars in the advert, then took her turn.

© Stuart C. Wilson The star suffered a horrific stalking experience

The playful clip showed off a beautiful kitchen space with a unique skylight, stunning wooden floors, built in cabinets, a marble-topped island and a Belfast sink.

A panelled media wall housed a large flat-screen TV and underneath two scalloped wicker boxes were perfectly placed.

It is unclear if this is Holly's new abode or in fact a show home for the purposes of the filming.

Check out the flooring at Holly's former pad

However, the striking parquet floors are identical to the ones the star had in her former pad. Plus eagle-eyed fans may spot that there is a mug with the letter D in the cupboard, which could well be for her husband Dan!

She penned: "I just played @boxbollen for the very first time and ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT! It's the perfect gift. Go to @boxbollen to order for Christmas! #ad."

Where did Holly Willoughby and her family used to live?

© Instagram The mother-of-three used to have an outdoor kitchen

The family were settled in a gorgeous townhouse in London worth a staggering £3 million and over the years the star shared a few insights into its jaw-dropping décor. The garden was one of Holly's favourite spaces with an outdoor kitchen, patio area and vegetable patch.

Her chic yet homely kitchen was also showcased often when she got stuck into cooking and fans even got a sneak peek at her modern bathroom!

© Instagram Holly Willoughby shared a glimpse of her former garden

While she does not like to show her children's faces on social media, a few cleverly taken snaps have showcased corners of their own rooms, including her young son's teddy bear collection.