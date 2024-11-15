Shirlie Kemp unveils royal-approved addition at home with husband Martin

Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie starred in the Interior Design Masters Children in Need Celebrity Special, and they are often sharing their house updates online via their home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9.

On Friday, Shirlie shared a new video with her 184,000 followers, revealing a brand-new update to their stunning garden... Watch the video below

The clip panned around to showcase wooden sleepers arranged to make some new beds for planting, and she captioned it: "Starting work on the vegetable garden."

There are other celebrities who like to grow their own vegetables, such as This Morning's Ben Shephard and radio host Kelly Brook. Gwen Stefani and Gwyneth Paltrow are also green fingered gals who appreciate a good veg patch.

Did you know growing your own veggies is a favourite royal pastime too? King Charles prides himself on growing things in his Highgrove kitchen garden, and we think he would approve of Shirlie's new beds!

The Pepsi and Shirlie star can say she's had royalty for tea as the Princess of Wales stopped by to be interviewed by her son Roman Kemp in 2023.

Speaking about the encounter, Roman reminisced: "We were sitting at the kitchen counter, with my mum and dad and my sister with all the dogs, and Kate was there with us. The funniest thing was she didn't have any shoes on because she was respectful enough to take her shoes off at the door. That really stuck in my head because you never see royalty with no shoes."

What is Martin and Shirlie Kemp's home like?

The couple wanted a project when they bought their Victorian property, and they have seriously impressed fans (and HELLO! HQ) with the jaw-dropping before and afters of their hard work ever since.

They have taken their bathrooms from drab to fab by totally remodelling them and the kitchen is now a breathtaking all-white haven. "Wow," "beautiful" and "amazing" were among the buzzwords commented online when they shared their new cooking space.

As well as the interior changes, there was an old pig shed in the garden that Shirlie herself described as a "ruin" before they gave it a glow up. Now it's a chic wood-clad outbuilding with stunning finishes inside! "It looks amazing!!" exclaimed one fan, and: "Looks incredible," added another.



© Instagram Shirlie Kemp's cottage garden looks so different after lots of hard work

In Shirle's eyes, the garden still needs work. In a recent post on Instagram, the mother-of-two shared an updated picture and penned: "This is looking so much nicer. As I keep telling myself it takes years to create a beautiful garden. The aim is for the pathway to be an abundant journey of smell and colour."