George Clooney breaks cover for special role in new French hometown with Amal

George Clooney broke his cover following the US election for a special role in his new hometown of Brignoles, France.

The Wolfs actor, who has resided part-time in the southern Var area with his wife Amal and their twins Ella and Alexander since 2021, enjoyed a rare outing after several weeks of absence to inaugurate the new local Cinéma Liberté, according to Paris Match.

While no pictures have emerged of his low-key cinema visit, local reports claim residents were thrilled to see the 63-year-old A-lister – and had plenty of questions about the US election, which had occurred two days prior.

George, who publicly threw his support behind Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, was quizzed about Republican Donald Trump emerging victorious.

"There's one thing that’s interesting about democracy: they voted and they decided upon a candidate. That's how democracy works,” he diplomatically told local reporters.

© Getty Images George Clooney made a rare public appearance in Brignoles, Provence to inaugurate his new hometown's local cinema

"Sometimes it's not the person you wanted. The good news is that democracy always wins, we’ll keep going and will present a candidate in future."

Probed further about what he thought about Trump's victory, Clooney replied: "This isn't the right time to discuss that."

Clooney's big investment

© James Devaney The Clooneys have resided part-time in the south of France since 2021

The star has been taking on an increasingly public-facing role as he integrates into the local community of the sleepy wine region.

Brignoles' mayor Didier Brémond previously revealed that the A-lister has vowed to offer financial aid towards an eco-conscious farm-to-table project that aims to provide 1,200 meals for school children daily.

The mayor told Paris Match at the time: "We don't know how much George Clooney will be putting in, we're still discussing it, but it won't be a one-off fee for the kick-off, it'll be regular financial aid.

© Alamy The A-listers have been described as "down to earth and pleasant people" by locals

"He wants to follow the project on a long-term basis by buying seeds for us, for example. He's really interested in it because the farm will be a welcoming space aimed at helping young children learn."

The project is estimated to cost 200,000 euros and will include hiring a market gardener, building an outhouse and greenhouse, and buying expensive agricultural equipment to create a fully sustainable operation.

Described as "down to earth and pleasant people", the Clooneys have readily adapted to Provence life.

George is very invested in local life in Brignoles and is funding a farm-to-table community project

They wasted no time making their $8.3 million wine estate in the Medieval walled town of Brignoles their own, reportedly planting 172 hectares of olive trees to enhance security at the property.

The domaine has four hectares of vineyards that produce "very good" white wine and 750 square metres of living quarters for the family.

The 425-acre home is a mere ten minutes away from close friend Brad Pitt's wine estate of Miraval, another attractive bonus for George and Amal.