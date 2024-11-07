Exclusive: George Clooney can't keep his hands off wife Amal as they enjoy luxury beach date

George Clooney couldn't keep his hands off wife Amal as the pair enjoyed a weekend getaway in Saint-Tropez, France.
The couple were joined by friends as they enjoyed lunch at the serene La Cabane Bambou on Pampelonne Beach, a favorite of the pair, with Amal wearing a gorgeous sundress from the Stella McCartney 2015 resort collection, and George in cream chinos and a black polo shirt.
Amal and George showed their undying affection for one another as they held hands on the walk to La Cabane Bambou, an eco-responsible beachside spot accessed via a bamboo-lined path where breakfast, cocktails & Asian-inflected seafood are on offer.
At their table, Amal cuddled into her husband of 10 years, with George wrapping an arm around her to keep her close.
Earlier in 2024 George and Amal also spent time in the same area, having lunch at Jardin Tropezina, a beach club and mediterranean restaurant further south on Pampelonne Bay, where other Saint-Tropez classic like Loulou, Bagatelle, and of course the famous Le Club 55 are also located
The break comes after George recently revealed he would be making a stage adaptation of his 2005 movie, Good Night, and Good Luck, and that he will be making his theater debut on March 12, 2025 starring in the production.
Though George will only be appearing in the Broadway production for a limited time, he previously said that it will take "six months of his life" while preparing, rehearsing and subsequently performing.
However, although George and his human rights barrister wife, Amal, have a property in New York City, it sounds like they plan to keep their children, seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, in their usual routine and not move them from France, where they are raising the twins, to NYC.
George told GQ in August: "I'm going to be on Broadway. Look, that's going to be six months of my life in New York. It's like we're talking about time allotment.
"I won't do another thing. I'm going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So, I don't want to lose all of that."
George and Amal purchased their $8.3 million wine estate in the Medieval walled town of Brignoles, France, in 2021 in a bid to lead a "peaceful life" with their young kids.
The children, who split their time between Lake Como, the US, the UK and France, are already trilingual.