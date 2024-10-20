Pink's fans come to her defense after her unfortunate latest update: 'I'm so disappointed to share this news'

Pink's fans have emerged to support the pop star after she shared on Saturday that she was forced to cancel some of her upcoming shows.

The 45-year-old musician is in the midst of the Summer Carnival tour, which is now among the highest grossing concert tours of all time by a female artist.

However, she took to social media to share that she would have to postpone four of her upcoming shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Des Moines.

While she hasn't specified a reason, she wrote: "Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines."

"I'm so disappointed to share this news, but we are working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can. Your tickets will still be valid for the new dates. Please keep an eye out for updates — we'll have more info soon."

She continued: "Thank you for your understanding. I'm looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon. Sending love and health to you all, P!nk xoxo." Currently, her next listed show is on November 6 in Arlington, which was originally slated for November 26, 2023 but had been postponed due to the singer's sinus infection.

Some commenters on Pink's post were disappointed to receive the news and demanded to know the reason why she was canceling, but several others supported her decision by complimenting her work ethic and emphasizing that she had the right to prioritize her personal life as well.

"I've worked with her team before and this is crushing her and it is no easy decision. People need to stop judging her intentions and know if she had to postpone then there is a good reason. Show some grace," one fan commented, with another also adding: "Normalize celebrities not owing the public a dam thing."

A third similarly echoed: "She. Is. Worth. The. Wait. She also doesn't cancel unless there's a reason. Trust her. Honor her. Understand that she is a HUMAN BEING and deserves to do what she feels is right for herself, her family, and her crew. Period."

However, right before the postponement came a much more positive update from the tour, when Pink announced to the crowd during one of her concerts that she'd decided to foster a dog named Graham Cracker from a rescue shelter in Minnesota.

"If that wasn't amazing enough, she's taking Graham on the adventure of a lifetime with her and her family on tour, with the goal of helping him find his forever home by the end of it!" an announcement shared by the singer and the shelter on social media stated.

The "Try" hitmaker gushed about the adorable Aussie mix pup, who joked was in her dressing room during the show probably "peeing everywhere," and even interrupted one of her songs to sweetly ask a crew member to check on him.

"But also, if you guys ever could foster doggies, it's a really lovely thing to do," she told the crowd, having done so before multiple times while on tour so as to find these rescue dogs new and safe homes.