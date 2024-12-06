I live in a 200-year-old cottage with surprising psychedelic interiors

This quaint 200-year-old cottage in Shropshire, owned by mum Mel Romeo-Cadwallader (@our_home_in_colour) holds a vibrant secret inside – just check out the mind-blowing interiors!

You may have heard of dopamine dressing (a favourite tactic of the royals) but how about dopamine décor? Using bright colours to inject happiness into your home. Mel lives with her husband Andrew, daughter Effie, stepson Isaac, and their two beloved sausage dogs, Maeve and Duncan.

Mel spoke to James Waylett of luxury sheepskin brand Jacobs & Dalton about her rainbow abode. Keep reading to discover how you too could use colours in your property to give it a new lease of life with tips from both Mel and James…

Take a tour of the gorgeous property

1/ 6 Mel's lounge is very inviting with a cute pastel sofa and fun accessories. Spot the two-tone front door that's pink on the outside and yellow inside!



2/ 6 The exposed beams and bricks are a stark contrast to the modern elements like purple-hued lights and vibrant table pieces.

3/ 6 Colour in a kid's room is an easy place to start. How cool is this flower wall?

4/ 6 Let this serve as a reminder - your garden doesn't have to be big to be show-stopping!

5/ 6 Open shelving is the perfect way to display sentimental or atheistically pleasing items.

6/ 6 Even Mel's bathroom has had the pastel touch - how cool is her blended blue and pink sink?

Interiors tips for your own colourful, quirky home

Money-saving paint hack

"My favourite paint brand is Valspar, and their sample pots are huge and cost around £4. I'll often buy a sample pot and paint an alcove or a chimney breast for an instant, budget-friendly update," she explained.

Clever storage

Mel's cosy cottage needs clever storage to stay tidy. "While our home is maximalist, I can't stand mess. We use clever storage solutions like under-bed drawers, baskets on high shelves, and we even have a ‘room of doom’ storage cupboard to keep things out of sight," she explained.

Adding personality

"Choose items that make you happy. Put items you love on show - they deserve to be seen," she advised. And for a gentle start, Mel suggests adding colourful cushions, throws, or vases, or creating a feature wall to add personality without feeling overwhelmed.

Trying textures

James is a fan of layering, an art that Mel has mastered. "Mel's home is a perfect example of how maximalism can feel both vibrant and warm. Layering colours and textures is a great way to add personality without overwhelming the space. For anyone wanting to bring that cosiness into their home, I’d recommend focusing on tactile elements like soft rugs, throws, and cushions—these add depth to a room, making it feel instantly more inviting."

Tear up the rule book

Mel offers up stellar advice for anyone decorating their home. "Remember, it's your home, you have to live there, enjoy your space. You make the rules."