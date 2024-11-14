Daniel Craig debuts slick new hair transformation and dashing beard

Daniel Craig has been sporting lengthy blonde locks of late, but on Wednesday evening, the Knives Out star debuted his newly transformed silver hair.

Stepping out at the LA premiere of his brand-new film Queer, the James Bond star, 56, rocked slicked-back silver locks and a stylish grey suit, which he paired with a white T-shirt underneath.

© JC Olivera Daniel's tresses were super slicked

Adding a controversial twist to his red carpet look, Daniel wore a pair of glasses with orange-tinted lenses.

Daniel's tresses have made headlines in recent months, with the actor first showing off his luscious long locks back in July. It's thought his long hair was part of his role in the Knives Out franchise, where he plays Detective Benoit Blanc.

© JC Olivera Daniel debuted his locks at the LA premiere or Queer

Daniel's revamped style

It isn't just his hair that has got fans talking, as this year, the star seems to have revamped his sense of style.

Moving away from his prim and poised James Bond image, the Skyfall star has been opting for a more daring sartorial portfolio.

© Jacopo Raule Daniel and Rachel looked so chic ealier this year during Paris Fashion Week

Last month, Daniel sported a pair of khaki balloon trousers, a technicolour knitted jumper, and a leather bomber jacket for Loewe's Womenswear SS25 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Accompanied by his gorgeous wife Rachel Weisz, who matched Daniel in a pastel-hued chunky knit, the pair headed to the glorious Château de Vincennes, an iconic location in the French capital.

© LOEWE The campaign featured gaudy fairlise knits and 'grandpacore' silhouettes

In July, Daniel's new hair and sense of style were showcased during a fabulously chic photoshoot for the fashion house when he was the face of their FW24 campaign, and it's safe to say his sartorial renaissance has gone down well with fans.

"Daniel Craig is really in the 'I'm gonna have fun' era of his life, and I'm here for it 10000%," one fan penned. A second added: "I love him and this [black love heart emoji]."

Daniel and Rachel's love story

Completing her look, Rachel wore a pair of baggy blue jeans, sporty sunglasses, and quirky black heels.

The loved-up pair first crossed paths in the 1990s before later reconnecting on the set of Dream House. The pair tied the knot in 2011 in secret, with a small ceremony attended by just their close friends and family.