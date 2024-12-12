Prince Harry's gorgeous family Christmas tradition that Meghan Markle's adopted

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and just like the rest of us they will be gearing up for Christmas Day. Here's the beautiful festive tradition they are observing that could be taken from Prince Harry's British roots…

Christmas in the Sussex household is magical

The Sussexes have a real Christmas tree each year, as they have revealed on several occasions. Harry would be used to having real trees as its customary in all royal homes, and he would have even had more than one growing up inside the walls of Kensington Palace.

While it's not known if Meghan would have had a real tree when growing up with her mother Doria Ragland, it is reported that Americans tend to favour fake trees. A 2023 Statista report says 70 per cent of the US have a tree, but 46 per cent were opting for an artificial one with only 24 per cent having a real one.

© Photo: Twitter Kensington Palace is always particularly festive this time of year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas tree

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan's magical Christmas tree at home

Their Netflix documentary revealed their beautiful twinkling real tree in their cosy lounge when Lilibet was a young baby, enjoying tummy time nearby.

Meghan was also seen decorating a giant fir when they stayed at a rental in Vancouver. The clip showed the mother-of-two using a stepladder to wrap a long string of fairy lights around the impressive tree.

© Netflix Meghan Markle seen decorating family Christmas tree in Vancouver

Even back in 2016, when Harry and Meghan were dating, they were spotted Christmas tree shopping in London together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family home

Their Netflix docuseries also revealed other parts of their amazing residence. There were many glimpses of their endless outdoor space with its own chicken coop, wildflower garden and vegetable patch. The family also has a vast swimming pool that's the perfect place for sublime days spent in the Santa Barbara sunshine.

© Giggster The family have a beautiful pool too

It is reported that the couple have a guesthouse on site, as well as plenty of spare rooms so it is the ideal property for hosting guests. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland visits frequently to spend time with the children and Princess Eugenie has made the trip across the pond before, perhaps stopping over at their impressive abode.

How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle afford their mansion?

© Giggster The couple's property is located in the US

In Harry's book, Spare, he touched on how the couple paid for their sprawling home – and it just might surprise you! Just like the rest of us, he has a mortgage. "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in," he penned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's villa-style home, officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock is truly stunning and it won them over instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."