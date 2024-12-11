Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a secret Bahamian island to escape to?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle try to stay under the radar when enjoying leisure time with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, so could this totally private island escape be their perfect holiday destination?

Meghan's close friend Tyler Perry owns his own Bahamian island, White Bay Cay, and considering the star opened his LA mansion to the Sussexes rent-free, the generous pal could allow them to holiday for free too.

WATCH: Prince Harry and wife Meghan revisit Tyler Perry's mansion where they stayed

At the time Prince Harry and Meghan fled the UK for a new life across the pond, Tyler offered an olive branch, despite having never met Meghan. He said: "My house is safe and I'll make sure you have security. Take your time," and the couple, along with their son Archie, moved in until they found their dream Montecito mansion.

© Michael Buckner Tyler Perry and Meghan have a very close bond

We know the Sussexes are fans of the Caribbean as they jetted there in 2023 for a secret getaway. In photos obtained by the MailOnline, they were spotted in Canouan, an island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in October last year. This particular island is reportedly known as being the place where "billionaires go to escape millionaires".

© Photo: Netflix Tyler Perry gave the couple rent-free accommodation

What is Tyler Perry's island like?

It has been reported that the star has constructed a Balinese-style 14,000-square-foot mansion on the idyllic isle. There are also rumours of a spa and guest bungalows.

The Bahamas from above

Tyler confirmed he owned the island when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019, but instead of revealing any juicy details about the luxury purchase, Tyler told the host he used his private plane to help the people of the Bahamas when they suffered a hurricane in the same year.

Justifying his luxurious life with celebrity friends, private jets and lavish islands he said: "I've been blessed and fortunate enough to have it, so I'm going to live it fully."

What has Tyler Perry said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

© Unique Nicole Tyler has spoken out about Harry and Meghan

Speaking on the Today show, Tyler revealed how much he admired the relationship the couple have. "What I know about the two of them - and I wish the world knew - how much these two people love each other. They found each other, out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving and I wanted to do anything I could to support them," he said.

In a new interview with The Times, Tyler was keen not to open up too much about the couple, giving what could be seen as a cagey response when asked how he prepared them for life in the US when they left the UK. "I didn't," he firmly replied, following up: "Meghan is from California. She knows California well. So there was nothing to prepare them for."