Gigi Hadid forced to renovate $5.8m NYC home amid 'rat problem'

Gigi Hadid is taking on another home renovation project due to a "rat problem" in her Manhattan townhouse.

The 29-year-old revealed that her $5.8 million NoHo apartment needs an "update" due to the rodent infestation in her outdoor space.

During a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Gigi was asked what she would "change" about her home, which prompted her to confess about her rodent issue.

"My outdoor space in New York is getting a little update because we had a rat problem in New York, and some of the original designs of the space didn't help that problem," she told the outlet, adding: "So that's what I'm looking forward to."

Gig bought her home in December 2018, her second in the same building she already owned a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit which she bought for almost $4 million three years prior.

She reportedly combined the two units and spent the majority of 2019 renovating the space into one property.

© Instagram Gigi's outdoor space has a 'rat problem'

Gigi describes her home as an "eclectic, industrial farmhouse" but admits that her interior design style has evolved over the years.

"The way I designed and decorated my homes or apartments at first and the evolution of my fashion style are similar," she explained.

"When I first moved to New York, my style was very on trend all the time and the way I decorated my apartments was safe and quite simple."

© Instagram Gigi spent 2019 renovating her home

She continued: "Once I got to a place where I could buy my first apartment and have more of a creative handprint on it, that was also the time in my [fashion] style where I was just like, 'F it; I get to wake up every day and express myself and it's not for the opinions of others.'"

Gigi added: "And I think that I've gotten there in expressing myself in my living spaces."

One of Gigi's most treasured rooms in her home is an art room that's "really special" to her and her four-year-old daughter Khai.

© Instagram Gigi converted two apartments into one

"[It's] a crafting room. There's one wall in there that's the wall she's allowed to paint on in the house," Gigi explained.

"And we do all sorts in there like clay and shrinky-dinks and obviously a lot of drawing and painting. It's good for both of us. We love it."

In 2020, Gigi gave fans a full tour of her Manhattan apartment, sharing 10 images on her feed and further nine on her Instagram stories.

© Instagram Gigi and her daughter love their craft room

She said: "Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot.

"Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I'm excited for the time I'll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favourite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn't call me crazy. ([love heart] my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) grateful to and for all."

© Instagram Gigi describes her home as an 'eclectic, industrial farmhouse'

The home boasts bold colors throughout, an open-plan living room and dining area, a massive kitchen with white cabinets, marble worktops, and splashbacks, and a large island unit at the center.

There is also an Eamon Harrington painting on the wall in the hallway, which reads: "Welcome, all ages, all colors, all sizes, all cultures, all genders, all beliefs, all religions, all types, all people, safe here."