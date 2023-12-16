Khloe Kardashian shares epic glimpse of Christmas decor inside her insanely organized $17million mansion

Khloé Kardashian's $17 million Hidden Hills mansion is more than just a home; it's a testament to her dedication and personal achievement.

The mom-of-two recently took to Instagram to showcase her holiday decorations, transforming her luxury home into "Christmas heaven" with elegant trees, garlands, and festive greenery adorning the dining room and other areas.

The Kardashians star moved into her dream abode in 2021, after a meticulous two-year building process. The unveiling of this grand residence was shared with fans in an episode of the family's Hulu reality show in 2022.

Expressing her joy, Khloé shared, "It's just so great to finally see this be a tangible house." She continued, emphasizing the significance of the space, "This is mine.” Kris Jenner, her mother, couldn't contain her pride, highlighting that Khloé financed and orchestrated everything herself, pouring her heart and soul into every detail.

© Instagram Khloe's Christmas decorations are insane

One standout feature is Khloé's garage-turned-pantry, described as “amazing” by Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

It was so impeccably organized that even Kourtney Kardashian showcased it on her Poosh blog, highlighting its labeled glass cookie jars and a dedicated baking section.

© Instagram Khloe's immaculate living room

The Home Edit team, who worked with Khloé, praised her as the "queen of organization," marveling at the custom-colored cohesive look they created in the pantry.

Khloé's dedication to fitness is evident in her home gym, decked out with a rowing machine, flat-screen TVs, and mirrors. This personal fitness oasis is where she often engages in workouts, sometimes alongside her sisters, including Kim Kardashian.

© Hulu Khloe's incredible pantry

The mansion also boasts a luxurious home theater with plush couches and a large screen, perfect for family movie nights. Khloé's excitement about this space was palpable when she showed it to her daughter, True, in a 2022 "Kardashians" episode.

Her closet, a sprawling walk-in space filled with a shoe collection, Birkins, and designer luggage, left her overwhelmed at first. She admitted, "I am overwhelmed because it’s sensory overload."

© Hulu No expense spared inside Khloe's home

Throughout the house, the decor theme is clean, chic, and beautiful, dominated by neutral and beige tones. However, her most cherished item is a photograph of her late father, Robert Kardashian, adding a personal touch to the elegant space.

Originally intended to be a shared home with Tristan Thompson, circumstances changed following their split over his paternity scandal.

© Hulu Khloe's walk in closet is insane

Tristan briefly stayed there while his house was under renovation, but now Khloé primarily shares the space with her children, True and Tatum. Interestingly, Thompson lives just three doors down, and Kris Jenner is Khloé’s immediate neighbor.

