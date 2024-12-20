Lara Spencer celebrates 'Christmas miracle' as she shares family photo from stunning home

Lara Spencer, 55, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her own "Christmas miracle" with her 424,000 followers – and it was a special moment involving both of her children, Katharine and Duff.

The Good Morning America star posed alongside her grown-up kids and revelled in the fact she was allowed to post a picture of them – branding it a "miracle".

WATCH: Throwback video of Lara Spencer's son walking her down the aisle

"My kids are not keen on sending out the classic Christmas card (which I miss so much but fully respect) BUT this just in – a Christmas miracle!!!!!! Approval to post this picture from tonight!!!!! So – please consider this our holiday card to family and friends and all of you. We wish you a very happy holiday season and a wonderful new year…," the star captioned the stunning photo.



The happy trio were all smiles as they appeared from Lara's beautiful Connecticut home which has been suitably decked for the holidays. Behind them a giant real tree topped with a massive red bow and adorned with twinkling lights and eclectic baubles, with presents already underneath. In addition to the show-stopping tree, Lara has sweet stockings hanging on the mantle along with a miniature Father Christmas statue.

The presenter is currently supposed to be resting up after undergoing surgery on her feet. The presenter revealed it is a long road ahead as the recovery period can be around six weeks, but the GMA star is already standing so that's a good sign.

Lara's family home

Lara Spencer's front porch is jaw-dropping

The front of Lara's home sets the scene for how amazing it is, with a grand porch and Georgian-style pillars.

Their kitchen-diner is as chic as their lounge with modern navy cabinets in the cooking area and a large oval dining table for hosting. The table is surrounded by gold-legged chairs and there is also a padded window seat.

© Photo: Instagram Their dining space is gorgeous

The chat show host even gave us a look inside her private bedroom when she took a photograph of her dogs enjoying a rest on her bed. The bed has been dressed with an Aztec-print bedspread and a matching bolster pillow. Behind the bed, Lara's geometric wallpaper is visible, and she also has a chevron patterned carpet.

Lara has a cosy bedroom

Other highlights included her private wine cellar branded "Mommy's heaven" as well as her own guest house for visitors.

Outside, there is a picture-perfect swimming pool that is surrounded by manicured grounds. An ideal spot to spend sunny days off!