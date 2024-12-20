David Beckham has fans swooning in cheeky 'home' video - but all is not as it seems

David Beckham delighted his fan club on Thursday when he took to Instagram to share a cheeky 'home' video of himself being naughty at Christmas, for a Sharkninja advert, but not everything is as it appears at first look.

The former footballer was seen sneaking into a stocking to try out the Ninja Blast product for himself before returning it to its original place, and his cosy Christmas surroundings were in full view. Watch the clip...

WATCH: David Beckham fools fans into thinking he's at home

However, despite showing off a seriously beautiful country manor with gorgeous features, it doesn't appear to be the Beckhams' Cotswolds abode. Instead, it was likely to be a location house, styled specifically for the advert filming to take place.

The knitted stockings on the fireplace caught the eye of many followers, with one penning: "Ask Victoria where she got those stockings! They're fantastic," and another added: "Love the stockings!!" We agree, they are pretty fabulous.

Fans loved David's post

There has been incredible attention to detail from the set producers though, as there are five red and white striped stockings hanging on the mantle, and that's the perfect amount for the Beckham clan – David, his wife Victoria and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven.

© Netflix David and Victoria Beckham in their Cotswold home

Although very similar to David's own countryside retreat with wooden beams, piles of logs for the fire and rustic features, their residence has been showcased many times before allowing us to see that it's a little different.

© Instagram The Beckhams have an impressive sauna at their estate

The Beckhams' £12 million Cotswolds home

Speaking on his Netflix documentary, BECKHAM, David revealed that his country bolthole is his "escape" from the world.

Victoria pictured inside their home

The impressive estate has its own lake, sauna, outdoor pool and football pitch. The most recent addition to their jaw-dropping home is a £50,000 safari-style tent which David admits he loves to spend time cooking in.

Despite having a restricted diet herself, Victoria has previously revealed a meticulously organised pantry, with each specific kind of condiment you could ever possibly need!

© Getty Images Will Brooklyn be back in the UK for Christmas?

Many of their Christmases have been spent hunkered down in the countryside and this year could be the same plan. It is unknown if their eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz will fly over from their US home for the holidays. One of his latest Instagram Stories indicated he is currently enjoying time in Abu Dhabi, as he shared a snap from the sand dunes.

The 25-year-old aspiring chef, who has previously dabbled in photography and launched his own hot sauce brand, shared his thoughts on fine wines in a video with Sotheby’s sommelier Lukas Dempsey which sparked a debate about a possible new career direction.