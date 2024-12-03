Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils exquisite 'mood lighting' games room at London townhouse

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi certainly has an eye for interiors.

The property expert is an architect, lead designer and founder of his luxury homes brand, Banda Property, which looks after a roster of sensational homes across the globe, including ones located in the most exclusive parts of London and New York.

The chief executive, who married Princess Beatrice in July 2020, is often revealing Banda's staggeringly beautiful creations on social media.

© Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

A recent project they completed was the interiors of a luxury townhouse located in West London. One corner of the chic property was a dimly-lit games room that looked incredibly inviting.

Shots shared online showed the room in its entirety, demonstrating the beauty of the design in all its glory.

The focal point of the games room is undoubtedly the bespoke pool table which is, according to Banda, wrapped in rich burl wood.

The sleek apparatus is located in the centre of the room and placed neatly on a textured rug for extra comfort underfoot for those playing.

© Instagram View of the Banda property games room

The games room is situated a few steps from the gorgeously designed living area which is complete with abstract art on the walls, as well as an enormous grey L-shaped sofa – the ideal spot for hosting.

Meanwhile, back in the games room, designers have placed gold and glass-accented hanging spotlights above the table, and there are abstract-shaped sconces on the wall.

However, the lighting has been selected carefully so as not to offer harsh lighting in the room. Instead, the ambience of the room is dark, sultry and moody.

© Instagram The view of the games room and mini-bar seen from the living area

As Banda explains, "This setup seamlessly connects the relaxed area, where the couch and TV seat invite you to unwind, with the moody and dark bar area designed for games, and long nights of enjoyment.⁠"

Another photo of the room shows a different angle. Interior experts have cleverly placed a bar in the corner of the room, meaning homeowners can whip some cocktails while a tense game of pool unfolds when hosting guests.

The bar features a fridge and chic shelving, as well as a mini-island topped with beautiful marble and three free-standing stools.

Edoardo and Beatrice's countryside bolthole

Though Edoardo, 40, shares inside the homes on Banda's roster, the business mogul is more discreet when it comes to his own property.

He and Beatrice, who are parents to three-year-old Sienna and are expecting their second baby together in early 2025, typically reside in an ultra-private cottage in the Cotswolds.

© Dave Benett Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice

The couple's family home is a farmhouse-style property said to be worth an estimated £3.5 million they purchased in 2021.

The house boasts six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms. The couple also underwent renovations to create a guesthouse converted from a separate outhouse, ideal accommodation for visiting relatives or friends.

Away from the main house, the pair are also fortunate enough to have an outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts – perfect for when Edoardo's son, Wolfie, who he shares with ex-fiancée Dara Huang, pays a visit.