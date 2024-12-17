Princess Beatrice's quiet Christmas in the Cotswolds without royal family

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to spend their last Christmas as a family of four before welcoming their second child together in the New Year; a sibling for their daughter Sienna, three, and Edoardo's son Wolfie, eight.

Following in the footsteps of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Beatrice, 36, and her husband, 40, have decided to raise their young family outside of London, rooting themselves down in the Cotswolds when they purchased a sprawling farmhouse in 2021 estimated to be worth around £3.5 million.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Cotswolds is not only an idyllic place to set up their nest, but it's also a magical place to spend Christmas thanks to being considered an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), and home to several award-winning festive markets.

HELLO! reported earlier this week that Princess Beatrice and her husband will not be spending Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham this year.

It is understood that the royal mother is choosing to spend the holidays with her in-laws for the first time since her marriage to Edoardo in 2020 - and the Cotswolds could provide the perfect setting for her intimate family Christmas.

Inside Princess Beatrice's very private life in the Cotswolds © Brian Jannsen / Alamy Stock Photo The Cotswolds is a beautiful area popular with royals and celebrities While royal residences have always remained private spaces, with select details shared with the public to preserve the family's ongoing need for security, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's home is even more mysterious. Very little is known about the couple's six-bedroom Oxfordshire property, aside from a handful of details that prove their desire to live a wholesome life away from the royal spotlight where possible.

© PA The Cotswolds is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, perfect for their children to grow up appreciating the outdoors We do know the royals' beautiful residence includes a private swimming pool and on-site tennis courts, making it a world of fun for the little ones – and even more enjoyable come summertime. In a bid to keep their children protected, the couple also installed a six-foot security fence around the perimeter of their land.

Embracing the fresh air © Instagram / @sarahferguson15 The royal's daughter Sienna (R) is set to become a sister in early 2025 The royal's close friend and nutritionist, Gabriela Peacock, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the princess' health regime – and it sounds like the royal is extremely dedicated to looking after herself. According to Gabriela, one of the reasons Beatrice and Edoardo recently moved to the Cotswolds was to make the most of the fresh air - prioritising their wellbeing ahead of growing their family. "Bea spends a lot of time in the countryside now too, and she's only a short drive away, so it's super nice for us," Gabriela said.

A close support network © Getty The royal couple are growing their family While her royal family may be based in London, and her sister Princess Eugenie in Portugal, Beatrice isn't without her close support network in the Cotswolds - another reason why she may feel so grounded in her country's bolthole.

"The most wonderful thing about our friendship is how honest we can be with each other, especially about health and wellness but also about motherhood and now pregnancy," Gabriela, who is also pregnant, said of their bond. "Having such a thoughtful friend to laugh with together through the moments is a wonderful support system," she added.