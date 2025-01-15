Dick and Angel Strawbridge hunker down as Chateau hit by adverse weather

In the summer, Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge bask in glorious sunshine at their gorgeous chateau home, but winters there get very cold, and their latest updates prove it.

The couple took to their Instagram account @escape_to_the_chateau to share a video and a series of images of their stunning home in the frost. Check it the stunning clip below.

WATCH: The Strawbridge chateau is a winter wonderland

"-5 at the Chateau this morning," they captioned a breathtaking video, which was shared on Tuesday, showing the vegetables in their walled garden all frosted up. "Damn cold but oh so pretty," one follower penned, and another branded it "heaven".

On Monday, there were more chilly scenes added to their grid, with one revealing their moat with a layer of fresh ice on top. Fans were in agreement that it was "beautiful" and over 18,000 people hit like on the post.

Their moat even had a layer of ice

Despite it being incredibly beautiful, the adverse weather can be dangerous and also not ideal for their beloved garden.

Their walled garden at their vast estate is a passion project with the couple growing various plants and vegetables there. In 2023, they shared an aerial shot of the space in all its glory – and wow!

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge shared a stunning view of the Walled Garden at their French home

Summer plans

Dick and Angel, along with their children Dorothy and Arthur, will be guaranteed the sun come July as they are heading to Australia for their Forever Home tour.

Sharing their excitement about their trip Down Under with fans, an update read: "Now we are officially in 2025 our Australian tour feels so close and we cannot tell you how excited we are to be coming back in July!

The family have an exciting 2025 ahead

"Thank you to everyone that has purchased tickets, we know so many special memories will be made, especially with our meet and greets afterwards.

"Our community is so kind and creative and we hope many of you will connect and have the opportunity to meet as we tour.

© Instagram The family have done lots of travelling together

"Which city are you seeing us in? We'd love to know!"

Will the Strawbridges be back on TV?

Escape to the Chateau was a huge hit, and fans often comment to ask if and when the family will be back on the TV, but since their contract with Channel 4 was terminated over bullying claims they have been focusing on their in-person tours instead.

At the time, a Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."