Jessica Alba's son appears unimpressed during awkward video with famous mom

Jessica Alba was joined in her luxurious home gym by a little helper on Friday. The 43-year-old enjoyed morning cuddles with her son Haynes, seven, as she attempted to entice him into a salsa dance with her.

However, Haynes looked unimpressed with his mom as he ran out of the studio with his bouncy ball once she started dancing.

Jessica Alba shares awkward mom moment with son, Haynes The actress shares her seven-year-old son with ex Cash Warren.

The Fantastic Four actress posted a video onto her Instagram depicting the pair sharing a hug before she began salsa dancing to Bad Bunny's 'BAILE INoLVIDABLE'. The star lifted her seven-year-old onto a platform as they cuddled, saying: "So our hearts can touch."

Jessica then pecked her son on the cheek and added: "I love you."

© Instagram Jessica Alba is a mother to three children

The mother-of-three can be heard saying: "Mira aquí, baila" to her son, which translates to "Look here, dance."

Haynes was in no mood to boogie and was instead occupied with dribbling his ball as he wandered out of the gym. Jessica called out after her son: "Dance with Mommy."

Jessica captioned the sweet montage: "Morning hugs -so our hearts can touch -Trying to get Hayes to vibe with me this morning. Dying for this #BadBunny salsa album - instant mood booster #FriYAY."

© Instagram Cash and Jessica with their son Haynes

The actress looked sensational as she showed off her toned physique in a grey sweatshirt and matching figure-hugging leggings. Jessica opted for a pair of long white socks and white sneakers, while her luscious brunette locks were swept up into a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, Haynes opted for a cozy ensemble as he donned a matching pair of black sweatpants and sweatshirt.

Jessica Alba's split from Cash Warren

The video comes after Jessica took to social media to confirm her split from her husband, Cash Warren. "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she penned.

© Getty Images Cash Warren and Jessica Alba have been married for 16 years

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," she concluded.

© Instagram Jessica stunned in a pair of killer boots

The couple also share two teen daughters, Honor Marie, 16, and Haven Garner, 13. Jessica recently enjoyed a girls trip to New York City with her eldest daughter. The 43-year-old oozed chic in a mirror selfie as she donned a chocolate brown knitted dress with an elegant rollneck and a pair of sheer stockings.

The actress also posted a carousel of snaps from her getaway that featured her daughter, Honor, and her Food Network star bestie Giada De Laurentiis.