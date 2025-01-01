Jessica Alba makes change at home following 'split' rumors

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have been plagued by split rumors recently, after the actress has been seen out and about several times without her wedding ring.

The Honest Beauty founder has not commented on speculation that her marriage has ended, instead remaining positive and posting a variety of inspirational quotes on Instagram about protecting her peace as she moves forward into 2025.

On top of her optimistic post, the mother of three also kept herself busy by switching things up in her LA home, documenting the changes on her Instagram Story.

© Getty Images Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's marriage is under scrutiny

Jessica Alba's changes at home

The actress set about transforming her home into the ultimate party destination for her and Cash's son, Hayes, who turned seven on New Year's Eve.

© Instagram Jessica Alba made changes at her home

Filling her fans in on her plans, Jessica shared a timelapse video of herself and two female friends erecting a giant colourful balloon arch, followed by more balloons spelling out 'Happy Birthday' strung from the ceiling.

She finished the celebratory spread with a towering present for her young son.

While Jessica is ignoring speculation surrounding her marriage, the fact that she enlisted the help of two friends to decorate for Hayes' birthday, rather than his father, is perhaps telling.

The following day, Jessica revealed she'd made eggs and pancakes for her son's big day, and his giant present was unveiled as a tower of toy cars – what more could a seven-year-old want?

© Instagram Jessica Alba treated her son to a tower of toy cars

Jessica Alba's plans for 2025

After she'd shared the exciting insights into her son's birthday, Jessica went back to sharing inspirational posts about the new year, including a photo of a chrysalis evolving into a butterfly, hinting she has a change on the horizon.

Jessica Alba reflected on her year on Instagram

She also posted a passage reading revealing her mantra for 2025, noting: "If it messes with my peace, it's too damn pricey. If it dims my shine, it's got to go. If it makes me question my worth, it's getting left in 2024. I'm entering 2025 focused and fully in my power era."

Sharing her attitude to the new year, Jessica also noted she has "no regrets," adding: "2024 cleared the path. 2025 claims the magic."

Whatever she has up her sleeve for the coming months, Jessica appears to be ready to tackle whatever the year throws at her!