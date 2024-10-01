Nicola Peltz's derelict swimming pool on billionaire father Nelson's $20.5m estate

Anyone who swooned over Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's lavish wedding photos, taken at Nicola's family Palm Beach oceanfront mansion, will be well aware that the Peltz family have a seriously impressive property portfolio.

Not only do they own the sprawling five-bed, ten-bath property where Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding was hosted, but they're also the proud owners of a bigger complex directly behind it, which Nicola's father purchased for $2.83 million in 1992.

While their Florida properties are impressive, it's the Peltz home in upstate New York that is truly wow-worthy. Nelson and his wife Claudia own seven plots of land in the exclusive Mount Kisco area, which is split into two mega-compounds.

© Photo: Instagram Nicola Peltz with her parents Nelson and Claudia

The Peltz's home in New York

Nelson and Claudia's primary residence is made up of three plots, with the main area housing a huge mansion and pool, a full-sized football field, a two-hole golf course and a helipad.

However, next door to this compound, the Peltz family also own another vast estate that has been left abandoned for over two decades.

One of the lots on the abandoned compound once belonged to Mariah Carey, and was the site of a devastating fire in 1999 – two years after Nelson Peltz purchased the plot for $20.55 million.

© Claudio Lavenia Nicola Peltz's family owns a huge plot on New York

25 years on, the family hasn't rebuilt the former mansion and aerial photos reveal a rotting swimming pool and an abandoned summer house.

Likely well aware of the investment needed to restore the area to its former glory, Nelson tried to sell the 51.2-acre property for $10 million in 2022– $10.55 million less than he paid for it back in 1999. He has so far been unable to sell the plot.

Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham's home

Despite the Peltz family owning homes in Florida and New York, Nicola and Brooklyn are based in LA, as this is most convenient for their jobs, though it's not their forever home.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz live in LA

"We're saving up money to get our dream house," Nicola told Cosmopolitan, before adding: "But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

Of how they spend their time at home, Brooklyn revealed to Delish: "Our favourite thing is staying in, watching our TV show or watching a movie.

"She does a face mask. We just hang out with our dogs and I'm cooking in the kitchen. She can't cook at all to save her life, but I do love her by my side because she makes the drinks, I make the food, and we're a good little duo."