Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's incredible room for first baby

Michelle Keegan, 37, is expecting her first baby with husband Mark Wright, 37, and no doubt the couple are busy preparing their megamansion in Essex for the new arrival. Did you know they already have the perfect room for their growing family?

During the property's renovations, plans submitted to Epping Forest Council revealed it was planned to have a playroom.

It is a space that Michelle and Mark have not filmed inside yet, whereas other spaces such as their gym, cinema room and epic outdoor pool have been posted online for their dedicated fans to admire.

The couple built their dream home together

Even though when the playroom was thought about the couple were not expecting a baby, they are lucky enough to have lots of friends and family with little ones, so perhaps the room has been well used already.

Judging by the impeccable décor around their amazing home, we can only imagine how chic the playroom is and how beautiful the baby's nursery will be. We can't wait for a peek!

Michelle and Mark moved into their home in 2022, after first purchasing a property 2020 and completely starting from the ground up after demolishing the existing building. Mark was very hands-on with the renovating and often shared updates to his Instagram feed, @wrightyhome, which has amassed a whopping 660,000 followers.

In the past, fans have joked that Michelle and Mark's plush abode with neutral interiors will be in jeopardy when children arrive. Their cream lounge was a cause for concern with a fan writing: "Gorgeous!!! When you have kids – you'll need to put plastic wrapping on the sofas," and another adding: "It's beautiful but his nephews will need to stay in the kitchen."

Happy news

The couple, who first met back in 2012, announced they were expecting a baby on social media on Sunday.

Michelle cradled her baby bump wearing an ethereal white outfit during a beachside photoshoot, and they captioned the post: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

Friends, family and fans were quick to share the love in the comments section. One claimed: "This could break the internet," and another added: "Best news ever"

"Grandma again super excited," penned Mark's mother Carole while Mark's dad, Mark Wright Sr, shared his anticipation, adding: "4th grandchild incoming and can't wait." Harlen Coben, who is the creator of the Netflix hit Fool Me Once which starred Michelle, added: "OMG!! Crying with joy for you both."