Karen Spencer reveals unseen corner of new home with daughter Lady Charlotte

Countess Karen Spencer has shared a fresh glimpse of her new home after moving out of Althorp House following her split from Earl Charles Spencer.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 52-year-old uploaded a snapshot of her horse settling into its new abode. Karen's beloved four-legged friend could be seen munching on a patch of grass in a sprawling field with a towering tree looming behind.

She also included a separate image of her horse, Jack, peering through a stable window.

"We have horses! Yay!" Charles Spencer's ex wrote in her caption. "They have been such a constant in my life in England, it's so nice to have them in our new home.

"I'll be introducing you to them in the coming weeks. To start it off, this is Jack, a 20-year-old, 16 hand, Irish Draft cross. He's my favorite because he is the best cuddler! They are all such characters."

She continued: "Jack, like a lot of our horses, is retired. Even though they can't be ridden anymore, I love giving them a peaceful retirement where they can just be themselves. They've given so much over the years, and now it's their turn to just enjoy life - and they make every field feel a little more special."

Karen's fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of support. One wrote: "I'm happy you are settling into your new home and surrounding yourself with animals," while a second noted: "Gorgeous boy, looks like he’s settled in well to your new home," and a third added: "Glad you are enjoying your new home and the horses! It looks very peaceful there."

Karen revealed that she'd upped sticks earlier this month in a post shared to Instagram. She shared a snapshot of her two sheep Minty and Lucky embracing their new surroundings, as well as a team photo from when she hosted Social Innovation House at Davos.

Sharing details of her move, the social entrepreneur heralded a "new chapter" and wrote: "Well… At long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn't quite feel like home without them."

She went on to say: "In the meantime, it has been incredibly peaceful here. Lots and lots of boxes everywhere! I'm looking forward to sharing more of my new home life, once things start coming together!

"The photo is the view out onto the garden and paddocks where there will hopefully be horses joining Lucky and Minty soon."

Karen's split from Charles

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared news of their plans to divorce back in June last year via the Mail on Sunday. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," the author and podcast host said at the time.

The former couple wed in 2011 and share one daughter together - Lady Charlotte - who was born in 2012. Charles is also a father to six children from previous relationships, while Karen has two children from a previous relationship.