Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Karen Spencer reveals unseen corner of new home with daughter Lady Charlotte
Subscribe
Karen Spencer reveals unseen corner of new home with daughter Lady Charlotte
Charles and his wife Karen recently announced their split© Getty

Karen Spencer reveals unseen corner of new home with daughter Lady Charlotte

Countess Karen has relocated from Althorp House

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Countess Karen Spencer has shared a fresh glimpse of her new home after moving out of Althorp House following her split from Earl Charles Spencer.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 52-year-old uploaded a snapshot of her horse settling into its new abode. Karen's beloved four-legged friend could be seen munching on a patch of grass in a sprawling field with a towering tree looming behind.

horse in field © Instgram
The mother-of-three uploaded a picture of her four-legged friend

She also included a separate image of her horse, Jack, peering through a stable window.

"We have horses! Yay!" Charles Spencer's ex wrote in her caption. "They have been such a constant in my life in England, it's so nice to have them in our new home.

horse peering through stable window © Instagram
Karen shared a glimpse of the stables at her new home

"I'll be introducing you to them in the coming weeks. To start it off, this is Jack, a 20-year-old, 16 hand, Irish Draft cross. He's my favorite because he is the best cuddler! They are all such characters."

She continued: "Jack, like a lot of our horses, is retired. Even though they can't be ridden anymore, I love giving them a peaceful retirement where they can just be themselves. They've given so much over the years, and now it's their turn to just enjoy life - and they make every field feel a little more special."

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his wife, Karen Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle © Getty Images
Charles and Karen announced their split last year

Karen's fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of support. One wrote: "I'm happy you are settling into your new home and surrounding yourself with animals," while a second noted: "Gorgeous boy, looks like he’s settled in well to your new home," and a third added: "Glad you are enjoying your new home and the horses! It looks very peaceful there."

two sheep in field © Instagram
Karen also owns two sheep called Lucky and Minty

Karen revealed that she'd upped sticks earlier this month in a post shared to Instagram. She shared a snapshot of her two sheep Minty and Lucky embracing their new surroundings, as well as a team photo from when she hosted Social Innovation House at Davos.

Sharing details of her move, the social entrepreneur heralded a "new chapter" and wrote: "Well… At long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn't quite feel like home without them."

Earl Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer attend day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2015© Getty Images
Earl Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer tied the knot in 2011

She went on to say: "In the meantime, it has been incredibly peaceful here. Lots and lots of boxes everywhere! I'm looking forward to sharing more of my new home life, once things start coming together!

"The photo is the view out onto the garden and paddocks where there will hopefully be horses joining Lucky and Minty soon."

Karen's split from Charles

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer's split after 13 years of marriage

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared news of their plans to divorce back in June last year via the Mail on Sunday. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," the author and podcast host said at the time.

The former couple wed in 2011 and share one daughter together - Lady Charlotte - who was born in 2012. Charles is also a father to six children from previous relationships, while Karen has two children from a previous relationship.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More