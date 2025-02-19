Charles Spencer poses alongside new girlfriend as they mark milestone moment

Charles Spencer is currently in a relationship with his The Rabbit Hole Detectives co-host Cat Jarman, with the pair going official last year after the Earl's split from his wife, Countess Karen Spencer.

On Wednesday, Charles was seen posing alongside his love as the pair marked the 100th episode of their hit podcast, alongside their fellow host, Rev. Richard Coles. The pair all posed inside a recording studio, with Cat wearing a stylish blue jumper and jeans, while Charles also wore denim jeans and a black fleece.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: All you need to know about Charles Spencer

Celebrating the milestone moment, Cat was also seen holding up a cake that commemorated the occasion, with a picture of their podcast's logo printed on it.

In his caption, Charles shared: "Celebrating the One Hundredth episode of the Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast, out today, with a wonderful cake from our producers, Folding Pocket…

© Instagram Charles celebrated a special milestone with his beloved

"Thanks to all of you who’ve listened to @RevRichardColes, @CatJarman and me over the past 2 years. Subjects this week: Indian restaurants in Britain, vampires, & fortune-telling. Do listen, wherever you source your podcasts…"

The couple and Rev. Richard have co-hosted the popular historical podcast since 2023. Charles and Cat first met when Earl Spencer asked the archaeologist to excavate parts of Althorp House, becoming good friends.

© Instagram The couple started dating in 2024

The duo first sparked romance rumours in June 2024, after they were spotted enjoying a theatre trip in London. As they headed to the hit comedy musical The Book of Mormon, photos showed Charles with his hand on Cat's back as they laughed together.

Confirming his new romance, Charles spoke to The Mail on Sunday, saying: "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

© Instagram Cat is a professional archeologist

The couple's special moment comes shortly after Charles celebrated a new family arrival, with the father-of-seven revealing a new puppy had made its home at Althorp.

Taking to his Instagram Stories earlier in the month, the 60-year-old shared a gorgeous photo of the cute new pup poking its head out of a bag that it had been carried in. Charles didn't share much insight into the new addition to his family, simply commenting: "New [dog emoji]."