The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries smashes records

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Harry and Meghan's record-breaking docuseries, Coldplay's amazing pop-up shop, and the return of the much-loved series Line of Duty.

Harry and Meghan's docuseries has become the UK's most-watched subscription show in the UK, with the first episode being watched by 4.5 million people in just seven days following its release on 8 December. The series saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss their exit from the royal family – and about their new lives in California.

Coldplay has reopened their popular pop-up shop which provides refugees with items to help them during the wintertime. As well as an online shop, there is a new store in Carnaby, London, where visitors can buy items including coats, heating fuel and educational materials which will then be sent to refugees around the world. As Coldplay explained, everything fans buy will go to the people who need them most.

Billie Eilish has announced the very exciting news that an extended cut of her performance at the O2 will be released in cinemas worldwide for one night only - so if you missed her tour, this is definitely one.for you. The film will be out on 27th January, so pre book your tickets now!

Justin Bieber is reportedly nearing a deal to sell his music rights for around $200 million. Variety has reported that he will be selling his publishing and recorded music catalog to Hipnosis Songs Capital. Justin's catalog contains shares of 15 years' of hits, and isn't the first time that the company has purchased music rights – as they acquired Justin Tumberlake's catalog rights for a deal reportedly worth over 100 million dollars.

"H's identity might have been resolved, but it looks like the Line of Duty gang will have to deal with more corruption in a three part special in 2023. According to reports, Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Martin Compston have all signed up to return as Kate, Steve and Ted, and could be back on our screens by next Christmas – which sounds like the perfect gift for us!"

