Michelle Obama talks 'difficult few months' in personal message ahead of the new year

Michelle Obama has shared a new message with her fans on social media, and it's come straight from the heart.

To mark the end of 2024, the Becoming author posted a video from her charity, Obama Foundation, highlighting the good work they have done this year.

She also reflected on what has been a "difficult few months" as she alluded to the 2024 election.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Obama talks life as an empty nester

The mother-of-two wrote: "I know it’s been a difficult few months for so many of us — and folks are feeling a little bit anxious and uncertain. But this holiday season, there are plenty of reasons to stay hopeful.

"So as 2024 comes to a close, I wanted to share some reflections on the work the @ObamaFoundation is doing to lift up the young changemakers around the world. Take a look."

Michelle has had a difficult 2024, having lost her beloved mom, Marian Robinson, in May 2024.

Marian was incredibly close to her daughter and even moved into the White House when Barack was in office to help look after her granddaughters, Malia and Sasha.

Michelle Obama and her late mom Marian Robinson

Michelle has shared several tributes to her late mom following her passing, including a heartfelt message to mark what would have been her 87th birthday back in July.

She wrote: "Today would have been my mom's 87th birthday. These past couple of months have been tough without her, and I am so grateful for the outpouring of love you've shown our family along the way. Even though she's no longer with us, I still think she's worth celebrating."

She continued: "What I loved most about my mom might have been this: She always felt like she was enough.

© Chip Somodevilla Michelle has had a difficult year

"The tiny two bedroom walk-up apartment we used to live in; the faux chimney she would fashion for us out of cardboard during the holidays; the at-home hair-dos she would give herself using the oven and a hot comb — she was always happy with what she had."

She expanded more upon the impact Marian had on the people around her, most notably her family and even other members of the White House.

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marian and daughters Malia and Sasha

"And because she felt like she was enough, she could help others feel that too." "She did that countless times for me and my brother Craig. She did it for her family and friends. She did it for the staff at the White House. She did it for everyone she knew."

"So today, on her birthday, I am celebrating the immense power there was in her enoughness. And I am committing myself to carrying forward her legacy of lifting up others the best I can. Love you, mom. And happy birthday."

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle also opened up about her mom at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

She said: "The last time I was here in my hometown was to memorialize my mother. The woman who showed me the meaning of hard work and humility and decency. The woman who set my moral compass high and showed me the power of my own voice.

"I still feel her loss so profoundly. I wasn't even sure I would be steady enough to stand before you tonight. But my heart compelled me to be here because of my sense of duty I feel to honor her memory. And to remind us all not to waste the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future."