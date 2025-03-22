Gwen Stefani wows in fishnet stockings and micro-mini shorts at star-studded event

Gwen Stefani put on a killer performance at the Clarins Beauty Icon event at the Academy Museum on Friday evening. The Sweet Escape singer led the star-studded lineup as she hit the stage in a daring ensemble.

The hitmaker oozed punk-chic in a red tartan ensemble that featured a tailored blazer and matching micro-mini shorts. The look also boasted hues of black, green, and blue, while being layered over a matching red top that was cinched at the waist by a black leather belt.

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani performed at the event

Gwen teamed her bold outfit with a pair of black fishnet stockings and chunky leather boots. The singer also wore matching fingerless fishnet gloves. Gwen slicked her luscious blonde locks back into a high ponytail while the end strands were dyed a raven black shade. The singer's makeup exuded soft glam as she opted for a dark smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a vibrant red lip.

The mother-of-three's stellar performance comes after she supported her husband Blake Shelton at the celebration of the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary on Wednesday. The country singer hosted the Opry 100 special, which honored the renowned venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

© Variety via Getty Images Gwen posing alongside her husband Blake Shelton

The No Doubt musician looked incredible in a sheer black minidress that featured a high-neck, long sleeves, and tiered layers of black frills adorned with lace embroidery. Gwen teamed the edgy dress with a pair of fishnet stockings and pointed-toe black leather cowboy boots.

The star left her blonde tresses down in a sleek, straight style while adding a pop of color to her look with bold red lipstick.

The Clarins Beauty Iconic event saw a slew of big names grace the red carpet. Here are our favorite looks.

© Getty Images for Clarins Kate Bosworth and Justin Long The Superman Returns actress and her husband put on a loved up display as they posed together ahead of the event. Kate looked sensational in a nude maxi dress that featured simple spaghetti straps. The minimalist garment was embellished with intricate sequins and accessorized with a gold clutch and matching open-toe heels.



© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne's daughter made a bold entrance in a pink and black striped Rebecca Vallance dress that was adorned with delicate bows on both straps. The garment featured a square neckline and an elegant hemline that danced around the ankle.



© Getty Images Sarah Rafferty The Suits alum opted for a sleek and sophisticated ensemble as she donned a black tailored blazer with matching pants. The jacket featured a plunging neckline with a glossy collar while the look was paired with pointed-toe pumps.



© Getty Images Elsa Hosk The supermodel oozed office siren in a grey wool blazer and matching pants. The tailored garment featured sharp, padded shoulders and two black buttons. All eyes were on the blazer's stunning silhouette that was cinched perfectly at the waist in true '80s style. For a pop of color, Elsa accessorized with red chandelier earrings.



© Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio The former Victoria's Secret angel exuded elegance in a black gown that featured a white criss-cross neckline. The dress was teamed with a pair of diamond-encrusted drop earrings.

