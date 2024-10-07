Gwen Stefani transforms arty living room at $14m mansion for double family celebration

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a double family celebration over the weekend.

Not only was the Hollerback Girl marking her 55th birthday, but it was also her goddaughter Stella's 15th birthday and the family went all out when it came to throwing a party.

To mark the special occasion, Gwen had completely transformed her $14 million home in Encino, California, to host a bunch of family and friends – and her arty living room was even more colorful than usual.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani decked out her living room for the double family celebration

Gwen, who is known for her out-there designs and bold patterns at home, had laid out plenty of decorations, put up balloons and scattered gorgeous bouquets of flowers across the room to deck out the party area.

Gwen Stefani's bold living room is transformed for family celebration

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the former No Doubt singer panned her phone across different areas of the huge living room.

Showing off one bouquet of flowers she was sent from her make-up artist for her recent birthday, we get a glimpse of the wacky décor featured in the longue area.

Gwen has a bold monochrome print console table with a zebra-style patterned bench underneath for seating. On top of the table are black-and-white pumpkins, perfect for fall, and pretty gold pumpkins.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani had laid out a cake and beautiful flowers

In the background of the snapshot, the performer shows off the living room in all its glory. The large L-shaped sofa is scattered with plenty of brightly colored and patterned cushions.

In another video shared on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three had laid out more gorgeous decorations on the dining table of their home including wreaths of flowers, plates for food and a seriously impressive birthday cake, which was covered in chocolate ganache with the words: "Happy birthday sissy," written in icing.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani with her goddaughter, Stella

Meanwhile, prior to Stella's birthday bash, Gwen was spoiled by her loved ones to mark her recent birthday.

The singer gathered her nearest and dearest for more good times at their huge mansion and Gwen took to social media to thank her husband, Blake, for the special celebration.

Gwen shared a loved-up photo featuring Blake in which both are smiling ear-to-ear, and Blake has his arms wrapped around his wife.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwen Stefani on Instagram October 2024 featuring Blake Shelton from her birthday weekend

"@blakeshelton thank u for the best bday!!" the No Doubt frontwoman wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

The family split their time between two homes. Gwen and Blake share a mega-mansion in Encino, which is in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, that they purchased in 2020.

The home boasts multiple bedrooms, reception rooms, quirky interiors and an enormous garden to lap up the Californian sun. They also spend lots of time at a ranch in Oklahoma.

The private countryside abode sits on 1,600 acres of land and Blake purchased the lot for around $4 million before they built their dream home.