Sarah Jessica Parker's 60th birthday dress revealed? It's got Carrie Bradshaw written all over it

Sarah Jessica Parker turns 60 on March 25, and the actress has never looked more gorgeous. The mother of three has aged gracefully over the years, always embracing birthdays in the best way and looking even more stylish as the years go on.

The wife of Matthew Broderick is primarily known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the mighty Sex and the City, and women worldwide look to both her and her character as the ultimate style icons.

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker in February at Milan Fashion Week

Carrie and SJP's eclectic styles mirror each other - in fact, many would say they are pretty much parallel. Both women adore vintage dresses, clashing prints, bombastic full skirts, fabulous designer handbags and of course, the most lust-worth stilettos you ever saw.

© Getty SJP as 'Carrie Bradshaw' on location for "Sex and the City: The Movie" in 2007

When we see SJP walking the streets of New York, it can be hard to tell if she's actually filming for And Just Like That... or if she is being her normal, uber-chic self.

After playing the iconic journalist, whose character first hit our screens in June 1998, accompanied by the most famous closet in all the world, SJP has become an icon both on and off the screen.

The blonde beauty, who stated in Hocus Pocus, will be celebrating her birthday this week, and what she will wear is the BIG (see what we did there) question on everyone's list.

This Monsoon dress is so Carrie Bradshaw

As a fashion editor, I think I've found the very dress and it's so CB! The 'Mya Fit and Flare Midi Dress Green' from Monsoon is priced at £140 and is a getup I could totally see the Queen of New York wearing.

It gives major main character energy, boasting an expertly flattering, fitted corset-style bodice and finished with a voluminous skirt, the type that only Carrie herself could get away with wearing at 8 am in a coffee shop. The head-turning style is designed in a jewel-like, pistachio-toned shade and would look incredible with gold jewels and a pair of killer heels. It seems that I'm not the only one obsessed with this dress; it's selling out fast on the website and is one of their top trending items this week already.

If green's not for you, I've found this incredible polka dot top / $109 and skirt set /$189 from & Other Stories that stylish fashion influencer Erica Davies wore at the weekend. It features huge ruffle detailing, and polka dots, which as Erica quite rightly penned in her caption, are really having a fashion moment right now.

This & Other Stories polka dot top and ruffled skirt is perfect for a party

SJP's character of Carrie wore polka dots in the final two episodes of the iconic HBO series, 'American Girl in Paris part une and deux', and we feel like if SJP was off to a party this week, this would be in the running for her birthday attire.

© Warner Bros Carrie's love of fashion is a big part of the show

If you think that SJP wouldn't wear high-street clothing, think again. The actress sent fans into overdrive when she wore a Forever 21 dress in the first series of And Just Like That..., and let's remember her character's cryptic style statement: "I was looking for the perfect $7 vintage dress to go with my $300 shoes when…"

Case closed!