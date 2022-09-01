Steph Curry marks incredible personal achievement with his family: 'Amazing day' The Golden State Warriors guard had plenty to celebrate

Steph Curry had a huge reason to celebrate on Wednesday and his family couldn't have been any more proud of him.

The Golden State Warriors guard returned to his former school, Davidson College, for a solo graduation to receive his diploma after finally completing his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology – 13 years after he left the college for the NBA draft.

The 34-year-old completed his degree in May but was unable to attend the college's graduation in the spring because of the NBA playoffs. So, Davidson gave him an individual commencement that was attended by his loving family and hundreds of his adoring fans.

"This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family," Steph said during the ceremony.

He added: "The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education, join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program in Coach [Bob] McKillop."

In addition to his academic achievements, Steph was also inducted into Davidson College's Hall of Fame and had his jersey number retired – a first for the college, meaning no Davidson men's basketball player will ever wear the number 30 jersey again.

The Curry fam celebrating Steph’s graduation 🎓💙pic.twitter.com/oWC0YIoPKN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 31, 2022

Steph was cheered on by his wife and kids

"I'm a graduate," Steph said to end his speech. "I'm a Davidson alum and I am in the Hall of Fame. And that's pretty crazy."

Following the commencement speeches – which also included sweet words from Steph's mom, Sonya, and his dad, Dell – Steph was joined on stage by his wife Ayesha and their children Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

Steph’s No. 30 now is in the rafters at Davidson 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SQZjVg3T9L — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 31, 2022

Davidson College retired Steph's jersey number

Steph attended Davidson College from 2006 to 2009 and during those three years became the school's all-time leader in points, 3-pointers, free throws, field goals and steals. He also led the Davidson Wildcats all the way to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

He joined the Warriors as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, where he has remained since.

