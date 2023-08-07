Geri Horner shares peak inside her and Christian Horner's home amid 51st birthday celebrations

Geri Horner celebrated her 51st birthday in a surprisingly low-key way over the weekend, marking the day at home with her family

The former Spice Girl posted a photo of herself poised to blow out her birthday candles, clasping her hands together as she gazed at her three birthday cakes in glee. She captioned the snap: "Thank you for all your birthday wishes," with fans flooding the post with love, though some did question her decision to have three cakes.

"Does three cakes mean three wishes?" one follower joked, while another added: "The more cakes the merrier!"

© Instagram Geri Horner celebrated her 51st birthday with three cakes

Geri referred to her three cakes in her caption, posting three cake emojis alongside the photo of two chocolate cakes and one unicorn-inspired pastel creation, and while it might seem decadent to have three cakes rather than the traditional one, it could be down to the singer's allergies.

The 51-year-old reportedly suffers from gluten intolerance, so perhaps one of her cakes is a gluten-free option, allowing her to indulge in the birthday ritual.

SEE: Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell, 17, is her clone in new photo with stepdad Christian

While the bakes look tasty, we couldn’t help but be distracted by the glimpse of Geri's home that she gave us.

In the corner of the snap, a rustic, country-style chair can be seen, hinting at the shabby chic vibe Geri might have in her home, while behind her sits a glossy black piano – ideal for home performances of her greatest hits, perhaps?

Geri's husband, Christian Horner, marked his wife's birthday by posting a sweet tribute to her on his own Instagram.

In the candid photo, Geri wears her now-trademark cream, cuddling up to two donkeys, with her husband captioning the photo: "Happy Birthday @therealgerihalliwell. Have an amazing day and we all love you very much."

We suspect the snap was taken at the couple's country estate near Banbury, where they live with their son Monty, five, Geri's daughter Bluebell, 15, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine.

CChristian has been lovingly restoring the property, and during an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

© Federico Basile/IPA/Shutterstock Geri and Christian Horner live on a sprawling farm

As well as the beloved donkeys Geri posed with, who are named Betsy, Bobby and Nelly, they also have goats and chicken.

We hope the whole brood had a lovely day together!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub