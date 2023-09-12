Amanda Holden's go-to home organisers, Style Sisters, on decluttering, interior design and more

Organisational queens, the Style Sisters have amassed over 285,000 followers on Instagram and have a whole host of celebrity clients including, Jamie and Jools Oliver, Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden and Vogue Williams.

The tidy duo is made up of Gemma Lilly and Charlotte Reddington, who are school friends turned business partners and they go around homes decluttering, organising and styling – having remarkable results.

As judges of the Wayfair's Roomover of the Year Awards, Charlotte has opened her Essex home to HELLO! to prove how easy it is to use simple products to organise and curate your home.

Keep scrolling to see inside Charlotte's family abode and get all of the top organising tips the pair share with the stars!

© ALEXANDER EDWARDS FOR WAYFAIR The duo have a shared passion that started when they were kids

When did you first become interested in interiors?

Gemma: “We have both been obsessed with style from a young age. We were forever moving furniture around our childhood homes (much to our parents’ despair!) and re-decorating our bedrooms, making moodboards with cut out inspiration pictures from magazines. We have just naturally got a creative flair and we are both in our element when we are surrounded by design, fashion and interiors. We love looking at a space and thinking how can we make it the best it can be!”

What advice would you give to someone who wants to declutter but doesn’t know where to start?

Gemma: “We always suggest start with writing a list of each room and what you want to organise, once you start tackling each drawer or room you get to tick it off the list and you will feel a great sense of achievement, we promise once you start you won’t want to stop until your whole home is decluttered and organised. Look at any unused space around your home, it could be under the bed, on top of the wardrobe, over the back of the door, there are lots of handy storage solutions for each space and it will help you to keep your home organised and less cluttered.”

The Style Sisters are responsible for Rochelle Humes' playroom

What are your top three decluttering tips/hacks?

Charlotte: “Have a good detox, go through everything and make a pile of items you want to keep, sell or donate. This will then allow you to assess what space you need for all the items you are keeping.”

“Make a sentimental memory box, items that are randomly placed in cupboards or the back of the wardrobe that are not used regularly but hold a special place in your heart need to go into a memory box, you will be surprised how many pieces that you have around your home that hold emotional ties that you want to keep but don’t need to take up valuable space.”

“Drawer dividers, turn tables and storage boxes are our favourite items to keep your home all lovely and organised, you can create more space with the stackable storage boxes and the turntables are a must have in kitchen and bathroom cupboards for products.”

How do you teach your children to be neat and tidy?

Gemma: “Make it fun, we like to add picture stickers on storage boxes for toys and play a game with younger children to match the toys to the box when tidying up. Add a timer and set the kids a time to collect all their toys and put them away, reward them with stickers or a treat. They are good habits to teach your children from a young age to be tidy and organised, it will give them a positive outlook on how to have their surrounding space growing up.”

You’ve transformed so many homes/lives, what projects are you most proud of?

Charlotte: “We have worked on some absolutely amazing projects that we are both so proud of, we love our transformations that we have created for the deserving winners of ITVs This Morning, our clients homes Rochelle and Marvin Humes' children’s play room was a fun project that we loved creating, Jamie and Jools Oliver’s laundry room was a beautiful space for us to design and style and we loved that we needed to make it super practical yet stylish for their wonderful home.”

Amanda Holden is one of their clients too

If you style anyone's house, whose would it be?

Charlotte: “We always get asked this question and we honestly never know who to say, we always end up saying someone’s wardrobe across the pond in America. We would love to go somewhere nice and hot so we could treat ourselves to a little holiday after the big organising job! Anyone in the USA fancy having their home organised?!”

Inside Charlotte's beautiful home

© ALEXANDER EDWARDS FOR WAYFAIR How stylish is this bedroom design?

Which room do you spend most of your time in? How did you decorate this space?

“The most used room in the house is our kitchen and living space, it really is the heart of the home. We have created three zones in this space - kitchen, dining and lounge area. The whole scheme of this room was created after we fell in love with a piece of marble, the kitchen and room were then designed around the beautiful colours and tones from this. We had a handmade handleless kitchen designed to fit the space, we wanted the kitchen to look simple but still be super practical, as its one of the most used spaces in the house, we have added textures of wood, stone and metal in this room to add warmth and tone.”

Which are the most treasured objects in your home?

“The fireplace in the bedroom is a sentimental piece for me, as it reminds me of both of my grandparents, it’s an original piece from their house and used to be in the dining room. We would all have Christmas dinner at their house with the fire on and it gives me a warm cosy feeling when I look at it.”

© ALEXANDER EDWARDS FOR WAYFAIR The designer loves her fireplace

What are the must-have items you use to organise your home?

“Storage baskets and boxes are a must have, remember to keep them in the same colour scheme as the room or cupboard to create a seamless look. Drawer dividers are perfect for all around the home and turntables are amazing in the kitchen cupboards.”

Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor, Dee Fontenot comments on Charlotte's gorgeous home. "Charlotte has created a calming home haven, with a mix of statement pieces, luxurious textures and striking monochrome shades. Neutral tones teamed with pops of greenery give the space a timeless appeal. Texture plays a key part in creating the overall look, with a blend of soft velvets, linens, ceramics and glass accessories. Include a mix of cream, white and natural tones alongside opposing shades of charcoal and jet black - in a mix of matte and gloss finishes - to achieve this luxe look," she says.

