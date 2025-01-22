Ricky Gervais breaks silence following death of After Life star

Ricky Gervais has shared his sadness after the death of his After Life co-star, Anti, who portrayed Brandy the Dog in the popular Netflix show.

Anti, known as Vislor Antilly, was a German shepherd and had appeared in several major films alongside iconic stars. During her life, Anti had appeared alongside George Clooney in The Midnight Sky, Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow and Michael Fassbender in Trespass Against Us.

Sharing his grief following the death, Ricky said: "This is such sad news. Anti was a beautiful soul. We hit it off straight away and she helped make After Life my favourite filming experience of all time.

"I'm so glad that I told her a hundred times a day that she was a very good girl."

© Netflix/Everett/Shutterstock Anti appeared alongside Ricky in the hit comedy series

Anti was 13 when she passed away and she had retired from filming last year following an appearance in Midsomer Murders, where she portrayed a retiring police dog who takes down an escaping murderer.

A statement confirming her death read: "Vislor Antilly, known to most people worldwide as Brandy, Ricky Gervais' loyal sidekick in the Netflix smash hit After Life, has passed away peacefully at her home in Oxfordshire at the age of 13."

© ANL/Shutterstock Anti had appeared alongside major film stars

Anti had a major role in Ricky's Netflix show with the dog stopping Ricky's character of Tony Johnson ending his life following the death of his wife.

After Life ran for three years between 2019 and 2022 and speaking exclusively to HELLO! back when the final season dropped, Ricky didn't rule out the show returning in the future.

© Netflix/Everett/Shutterstock Ricky shared his sadness at Anti's death

"I'm pretty sure it is the final season, 99 per cent sure," the comedian told us. "You can never say never. I don't know what is going to happen. Could I be persuaded? Well, of course. Netflix could offer me a castle and an animal sanctuary on an island!

"But at this moment in time? No, this is it… It makes no sense to end it now at the top of its game. But I think artistically, it's right. I don't think we could end it better than we did."

© Instagram Ricky is known for his love of animals

Ricky is a huge animal lover and he bonded with one of his After Life co-stars over their mutual love for their furry friends.

Speaking to HELLO! on a red carpet, Amelie Bea Smith, who was just nine years old when she appeared in the show, said: "He [Ricky] was hilarious. He talked a lot about his cat because we have two cats as well and he just loves cats."