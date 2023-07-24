Rihanna sells $10.3million Beverly Hills family home home with A$AP Rocky and son RZA after just 2 years

Rihanna has sold one of two neighboring homes she owns in Beverly Hills, just two years after she bought it.

The We Found Love singer, who is currently expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, sold the four bedroom, five bathroom property for $10.3million to celebrity agent Tracey Jacobs, who has represented the likes of Johnny Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 1930s home features a two-floor main house and a guest apartment atop a detached two-car garage, and includes a long gated driveway with guest parking for up to eight cars.

It was bought by Rihanna for $10million in 2021 and was recently updated, with light décor throughout and luxurious amenities including a master bedroom with a spa-style bathroom, a swimming pool with poolside cabana, and a half-size basketball court.

Despite selling the multi-million dollar estate, the 35-year-old continues to live in the $14million mansion next door with her partner and their one-year-old son RZA.

© Instagram Rihanna has previously revealed a look inside her kitchen

Rihanna bought the 7,600-square-foot mansion, which has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, in 2021, and has previously given fans a peek inside the family home on Instagram.

However, in March the singer's peaceful sanctuary was disturbed when a man was found on the property with the intention to propose to her.

Rihanna's security team called the police, who quickly arrived and put the man in handcuffs, and placed him in a squad car, according to The Daily Mail. However, he was not charged as it was decided that he had not broken any laws.

© Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth Rihanna owns two condos in The Century skyscraper

The multi-talented star, who has an estimated net worth of $1.4billion, also owns two penthouse apartments in Century City's The Century skyscraper – one of which previously belonged to Friends alum Matthew Perry.

Rihanna shelled out $21million for the impressive penthouse, which occupies the entire 40th floor of the The Century building, boasts a whopping 9,300 square-feet and has four terraces, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an expansive living room.

The mum-of-one's property portfolio also includes a $22million beachside villa in her native Barbados, and has previously lived in a Spanish-style villa in West Hollywood, which she bought in 2017 and listed for sale just months later.