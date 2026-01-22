Celebrities' homes they lived in before fame

Many of us have strong ties to our childhood homes, and celebrities are no exceptions. While many now live in Hollywood mansions and penthouse apartments, our favourite famous faces grew up in a range of different houses, from opulent estates to humble bungalows, that have all shaped them on their journey to superstardom.

Wondering which famous singer’s home was put up for sale with his original furniture still inside? Or which Oscar-winning actor’s home is now the site of a library? Today, we’re taking a peek at eight properties that celebrities once called home, from Beyoncé to Messi…

© Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images Beyoncé often sings about her childhood connection to Houston Beyoncé Before she shot to fame with Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé resided in Houston, Texas, where she’s maintained strong ties ever since. The Halo hitmaker called this red brick house in Riverside Terrace home for the first five years of her life, characterised by its unique facade and stunning surrounding greenery. The Houston landmark caught fire on Christmas Day in 2023, with its residents escaping unharmed, though the blaze was reportedly contained in minutes. The Knowles family later moved to Parkwood Drive and Missouri City, though fans love visiting the home where the legendary singer got her start.

© WireImage JLo revisited her childhood home in 2014 Jennifer Lopez “Jenny from the Bronx” grew up in this two-story abode in the Castle Hill neighbourhood of the New York City borough. The singer lived there her entire childhood, later moving to LA to pursue a dance career. JLo has remained connected to her childhood roots, even visiting her old home and neighbourhood in 2014. The star also shared a hilarious moment with the house’s then-resident, who didn’t know he was living in a celebrity’s old digs!

© Getty Images Justin's home was listed for sale with some of the family's furniture left inside Justin Bieber Justin spent his early years in this red brick bungalow in Stratford, Ontario, which he shared with his mother, Pattie Mallette, and grandparents Diana and Bruce. The pop sensation now resides in the Beverly Park gated community in Los Angeles, California with his wife Hailey and son, Jack Blues. JB’s childhood home was put up for sale in 2014, with much of the family’s original furniture left behind – including the singer’s Toronto Maple Leafs-themed bedroom.

© Getty Images One of Leo's childhood homes is now a library Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo has remained in close proximity to Hollywood his whole life, spending a duration of his childhood in this bungalow in Los Angeles. The Titanic star reportedly had several childhood homes around the Echo Park/Los Feliz area – and one is now the site of the Los Feliz Library. According to the library’s official website, the DiCaprio family also funded the Leonardo DiCaprio Computer Center – and Leo’s father George thinks it’s located exactly where the movie star’s bedroom used to be.

© MediaNews Group via Getty Images The current resident shared an inside look at Taylor's childhood home Taylor Swift Before she moved to Nashville as a teen to pursue country music, Taylor Swift grew up in this stunning Georgian Colonial house in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, after moving there from a Christmas tree farm in nearby Cumru Township. The house’s current resident, Tracy Panase, shared a tour of the property with Inside Edition, including etchings of the Swift family’s initials in the cobblestones and the spot where Taylor reportedly performed her first song, “Lucky You”, at just 13-years-old.

© The Washington Post via Getty Images Messi's childhood home has become a local landmark Lionel Messi Football legend Lionel Messi grew up in this property in Rosario, Argentina, before moving to Barcelona at 13, joining the famed La Masia academy. The house has since become a local landmark, with nearby murals and local tours celebrating his impact on both his sport and country. Fans can also visit the nearby recreational field where Messi first picked up the sport; though devoted to his hometown, the footballer said his move to Barcelona “wasn’t difficult” because the club offered to cover essential medical costs, per The Guardian.

© Getty Images MJ and his nine siblings lived in this bungalow in Indiana prior to fame Michael Jackson Prior to superstardom, MJ grew up in this two-bedroom house in Gary, Indiana with his nine siblings. When the singer was around 10 years-old, The Jackson 5 signed with Motown and the family relocated to Encino in Los Angeles. Though the humble bungalow is still privately owned, many fans still visit to view the exterior and see where the Thriller hitmaker and his famous siblings grew up. The property is also located on “Jackson Street” – believed to be after President Andrew Jackson, but viewed as an apt homage by many.