Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is dad Edoardo's twin in new family photos

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. As well as her daughter Sienna, she is the doting stepmother to Wolfie, her beau's eight-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Wolfie lives an incredibly full life with his mother Dara, the pair often captured jetting between the US and the UK together. On Tuesday, the pair were seen making the most of the Christmassy atmosphere in London, and it looked like Wolfie thoroughly enjoyed himself.

In a 'photo dump' from a Christmassy few days, Wolfie was seen visiting a toy shop and appeared to show off his karate moves as he posed, beaming for the camera in green-tinted glasses. Meanwhile, mum Dara oozed glamour in a series of fabulous photos against the backdrop of Bond Street's Christmas lights.

Captioning the photos, she penned: "Wow, what a week! Life lately. Can’t complain, I’m so blessed to have the best support with friends and family! They fill us with so much love and hope on a daily basis.

"London during this holiday season is so beautiful—it makes every day look like magic! Thank you to all of our clients and supporters for making our days brighter."

The new photos caused a stir with friends and followers who couldn't wait to weigh in on what the mother-son duo had been up to.

"London loves you," one follower commented. A second added: "Amazing pictures. London is always beautiful at Christmas. Dara is always glamorous."

Dara and Wolfie's life in Chelsea

The pair live in an incredibly lavish six-storey West London townhouse in Chelsea. Dara, who owns a furniture and interiors business called Dara Maison, previously designed for Four Seasons hotels—which comes as no surprise when you see inside her picture-perfect abode.

The businesswoman gave followers a glimpse inside her glamorous home, showing off the incredibly high ceilings, chic tonal soft furnishings, and marble panelling.

© Getty Dara and Edoardo co-parent Wolfie

Wolfie has an incredibly close bond with his dad and stepmum. When it comes to co-parenting, Dara previously described the situation as "easy" in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: 'The more, the merrier'," she told the publication, adding, "I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him."