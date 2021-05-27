Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's huge new bathroom is its own spa Mark showed off the palatial designs

Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright shared a series of photos that revealed the final design of their bathroom inside their new mansion.

PHOTOS: 30 most luxurious celebrity bathrooms: Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner, more

The luxurious space will boast a bathtub with a built-in fire above it, a walk-in shower, a toilet, his and hers sinks and what appears to be a sauna room.

In terms of decoration, everything is very sleek and neutral with large white and grey marble tiles across the floors and walls, white ceilings with spotlights, and black frames around the windows.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright shares first look inside his and Michelle Keegan's new home

Mark's snaps shared a look at every angle of the new space, writing: "Design for our En-Stuite/Spa by @bradleyreevedesign - Can’t wait!! Feel so blessed to be having this in our new house."

Unsurprisingly, his followers were quick to share their thoughts on the bathroom. "Now that’s a bathroom," commented one, and many simply added: "Wow."

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright list stunning home for sale - see inside

MORE: 15 of the best sun loungers to bring the holiday resort to your home this summer

The TV star shared photos of his luxurious bathroom and spa

Others, however, noted there was one aspect of the design they might change if it was up to them – the toilet. One remarked: "Not sure I’d want a toilet in that position in such a beautiful space can’t it be hidden?" and another agreed, writing: "This is beautiful however I would maybe consider putting the toilet somewhere more secluded, maybe with a half privacy screen."

Mark and Michelle bought their new £1.3million Essex home last year and demolished it in July. The former TOWIE star has been keeping fans updated as each part of his "dream house" has been built.

The couple have been building a new home in Essex

He has even asked fans for their input on their interiors, including sharing six photos of incredible bathroom designs weeks ago – and it's clear he has drawn inspiration from the marble decor.

Previous CGI images of the property have also shown off the impressive Hollywood-style exterior. The white Georgian manor house will have large windows and an incredible driveway and entrance.

READ: 12 of the best hot tubs for your garden, say hello to total relaxation