Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas flee 'unlivable' $20m LA home with daughter Malti amid mold infestation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been forced to move out of their luxury $20 million LA home with their daughter, Malti, two, after it became "virtually unlivable" due to a mold infestation.

The couple purchased their dream home in September 2019, but by April 2020 it turned into a nightmare when water damage allegedly made the property "dangerous from a health perspective to occupy".

WATCH: Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dream-turned-nightmare $20m home

According to Page Six, Priyanka and Nick have been locked in a legal battle since 2023, claiming the pool and spa had "porous waterproofing" which caused "mold contamination and related issues".

"At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck," the lawsuit filed by the couple's trustee reportedly states, according to the outlet.

"This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck."

The lawsuit claims that there is "substantial and significant damage", so Nick and Priyanka want to cancel the purchase and sale and be compensated for "consequential damages".

© Instagram Poor waterproofing on the pool reportedly caused mold contamination

"In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants' conduct," the court documents read.

According to the complaint, the waterproofing issues "will exceed" $1.5 million, and the "general damages" are expected to cost around $2.5 million.

The family of three is now living elsewhere while repairs on the property take place, but there is no indication of when, or if, they will move back.

© Instagram The couple bought their home for $20 million

The seven-bedroom mansion boasts nine bathrooms, a spa with a steam shower, a full-service gym, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, and a billiards room.

The couple have made sure not to let their ongoing legal battle and house move disrupt their daughter's life. Last month, they threw Malti a lavish Elmo-themed birthday party and it looked like it was quite the affair.

© Instagram The family of three are reportedly now living elsewhere

The birthday girl looked adorable wearing a heart-covered pink sweater with a baby pink tiara, a pair of friendship bracelets, heart-shaped glasses, and a pair of bright red pants, to fit in with the party's red theme.

Alongside Mom and Dad, extended members of the family were present, including Nick's older brother Joe Jonas, members of the band's touring group, and youngest brother Franklin Jonas and his girlfriend Anna.

Glimpses of the party showed it was decorated with red streamers, a huge sign that read 'Malti's world', and Elmo-themed sunglasses for guests to wear for photos.

There was also a cake that resembled the iconic Sesame Street character, which was covered in red fondant, and another smaller cake with Malti's name spelled out in Scrabble tiles.

The couple – who married in 2018 – welcomed their daughter via a surrogate and announced her arrival in January 2022.

© Instagram Priyanka and Nick married in 2018

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka shared on social media.

Tagging her husband – who shared the same message on his socials – she concluded: "Thank you so much."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.