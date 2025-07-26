Charles Spencer's girlfriend Cat's rare update on living situation at Althorp with new arrival

Charles Spencer left fans wondering about his living situation after announcing he was in a new relationship with Professor Cat Jarming shortly after confirming his split from his third wife, Karen, in June 2024.

The couple first met when she came to Althorp for an archaeological investigation, but he admitted that their friendship turned into "something else."

While Karen – who is the mother of Charles' daughter Charlotte – only moved out of Charles' ancestral home, Althorp House, at the end of last year, Cat has been posting updates about spending time there since March.

Now, Cat has hinted that they have moved in together, after revealing Charles' newest addition to Althorp is "our" new puppy.

© Instagram Princess Diana's brother's partner Cat hinted that she's living at Althorp with their joint pets

"The latest arrival…. @charles.earl.spencer with our new puppy: Skye, an 8 1/2 week old Beauceron," she wrote next to a photo of Princess Diana's brother cradling the adorable tan and black puppy.

He then posted the same photo on his Stories and commented: "Her first day at Althorp - and she seems remarkably at home!"

The fact that the puppy jointly belongs to them and is staying at Althorp suggests that Charles and Cat may both be residing at the 90-room property.

New family members

© Instagram Charles Spencer revealed he had a new puppy last week

The White Ship author announced that they were expanding their family with a new pet last week, when the "new pup" was pictured sitting between Cat's legs with two bejewelled collars.

Meanwhile, back in February, the couple both posted photos of another new furry addition to Althorp – a Eurasier breed called "Freya".

© Instagram The Earl and his girlfriend introduced another adorable new family member to fans earlier this year

With 13,000 acres and 30 bedrooms, Althorp has plenty of space for the couple if they are, in fact, living together. However, it wasn't clear how they would choose their home setup since Cat reportedly has two children with her ex-husband.

© TOPSTAR-WJ IMAGES/BACKGRID Professor Cat Jarming met Earl Spencer while working at Althorp

Gushing about his new romance to The Mail on Sunday in November 2024, Charles said: "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

Karen's departure

The same month, Countess Karen revealed she was due to move out of her ex's home.

She confessed she had difficulty finding temporary accommodation, telling Instagram fans: "It hasn't been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog - but with the help of some wonderful friends, we’ve finally found one.

© Getty Charles' ex-wife Countess Karen Spencer moved out of Althorp at the end of 2024

"It's been a challenging time, but also one filled with so much generosity and kindness. No exact move-in date yet, but we’re getting close.

"Now, I'm excited to embark on the next chapter! Lucky and Minty, who featured in this week's newsletter, moved to the new house earlier this week, ahead of the rest of us. They've settled in quickly and seem quite happy in their new space!"

In February, Karen shared how she was embracing a "new chapter" in her temporary home.

"Well… At long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn't quite feel like home without them."