Charles Spencer confirms new arrival at Althorp – and we're in love
Charles Spencer in a blue shirt© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Charles Spencer confirms new arrival at Althorp – first photo

Earl Spencer welcomed a new arrival into his home, and it's so cute

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Charles Spencer appears to be besotted with the new arrival at his family home of Althorp as the father-of-seven was quick to share the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Earl Spencer shared the cutest photo of a brand-new puppy at the home. The new pooch, which appeared to be a German Shepherd, was seen sitting at someone's legs and the puppy already appears to be pampered with two collars, including a glitzy string one.

Charles didn't share further details about the latest addition to his home, instead simply captioning the snap: "New pup…"

A German Shepherd puppy standing next to a pair of boots© Instagram
Charles shared a photo of the adorable new addition

Fans were besotted with the picture, as one penned: "Beautiful. The expression on his face, eagerly awaiting instructions. Those magnificent large paws were born to work."

A second said: "OMG. Your new fur baby is adorable," while a third commented: "What a beauty. Lucky dog and lucky you."

Recent pups

Charles's latest pup isn't the only recent addition to Althorp. Back in February, the Earl shared a gorgeous photo of a different puppy poking its head out of a bag that it had been carried in.

He didn't share much insight into the new addition to his family, simply commenting: "New [dog emoji]."

A brown and black-nosed puppy poking its head out of a black bag© Instagram
The Earl introduced an adorable new family member back in February

A few days later, he posted a beautiful photo of the puppy after having its second jab. The little pooch looked so adorable, snuggled in a porch area of the sprawling estate. He noted: "Three months old, first night out. Always a relief when the second puppy jab is done…"

Last year, the 61-year-old adopted a new puppy, sharing a video from a puppy shelter where he revealed that one of the dogs would be coming home with him. In his caption, Charles shared: "One of these darlings is joining me for a new life at Althorp in a few days. Can't wait!"

charles spencer new dog© Photo: Twitter
Charles loves having canine companions

Sadly, last year, one of his older dogs, Otis, had to be put down. The Earl shared a picture of the Labrador lounging in the doorway of his extravagant Althorp home as he confirmed the sad news.

"Farewell to Otis, our wonderful Labrador, who had to be put to sleep last night," Charles shared. "He was nearly 13. Otis will now join his father, Karoo, and grandmother, Ella, in a beautiful spot in the Park at @althorphouse."

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares sweet video of puppies

