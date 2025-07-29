Inside NBA star Tyrese Haliburton's $1.2million mansion amid engagement to Jade Jones

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton has proposed to his college sweetheart Jade Jones with a jaw-dropping display on the basketball court.

"The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins," the pair captioned a joint Instagram post, revealing that he had rented out the Hilton Coliseum, the basketball arena at Iowa State University, where they met.

With large glowing letters that spelled out "Will you marry me?" and hundreds of bouquets of red roses scattered across the court, he dropped to one knee to pop the question.

"Future Mrs. What the Hali," quipped Jade in the comments, as friends including Caitlin Clark shared their congratulations.

Tyrese proposes to Jade Jones on the basketball court

At 25, Tyrese is one of the highest-paid players in the league after scoring a $244.6 million contract with Indiana in 2022 and helping them get to their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years earlier this year.

He was drafted by the Sacramento Kings 12th overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

Where does Tyrese Haliburton live?

Exterior view of Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana home

Tyrese and Jade will presumably spend their married years in his stunning $1.25 million that he purchased in 2022 in the suburbs of Carmel, Indiana.

The 7,000 square foot home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and welcomes you into the home with a grand archway over the door. The kitchen features a waterfall marble counter with built-in shelves for cookbooks, and a large bronze chandelier, while the basement den has a large sectional sofa, high top table and bar.

Kitchen inside Tyrese Haliburton's home

The master suite has a fireplace and hot tub porch, two walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom, while the downstairs level has a bar, oak wine cellar, and office.

The living room includes a two-way stone gas fireplace with a cosy sectional sofa and built-in nooks.

Tyrese Haliburton's living room

Perfect for an NBA athlete, the home also has a full gym, and outdoors there is a large in-ground pool with sun loungers, and a patio off the back door that allows for dining opportunities.

The gorgeous grass lawn surrounds the pool, and past the fence is a pond, accessible to all in the community.

Tyrese Haliburton net worth

© Anadolu via Getty Images Tyrese in action against Oklahoma City Thunder during NBA Finals game 7

Recent estimates suggest Tyrese is worth around $18 - $20 million.

In July 2023, when he was 23, Tyrese signed a five-year, $244.6 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers; over the five years the salary will increase starting with $42.1 million in 2024-25 and reaching $55.6 million in 2028-29.

© Getty Images A detail view of the Puma sneakers worn by Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers

The athlete has also secured endorsement deals with brands including Bath & Body Work, and Puma, a decision that made him the face of the sports brand.

It is thought that as well as investing in property, he has also diversified his portfolio through wellness company Cheribundi.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend

Jade Jones was born in January 1998 and raised in Iowa.

© Jade Jones Tyrese and Jade pose on the court

During high school Jade was a cheerleader and she attended ISU where she also cheered for the Cyclones, the school's basketball team.

They began dating in 2019, and in 2025 she honored their years together with a sweet tribute.

© Jade Jones Jade holds her hand to the camera as she shows off engagement ring

"6 whole years of loving you," she wrote.

"Every single day you continue to amaze me!! You make this world shine so incredibly bright and I’m so lucky to spend life by your side. You are so special to me, our love is one in a million."

© Jade Jones Tyrese and Jade with his Olympic gold medal

It is thought Jade studied to be a teacher, but it is unclear if she currently works; her social media page shows that she often travels with Tyrese, including to the 2024 Paris Olympics where he won Gold.