How to keep your houseplants alive in autumn and winter - when they're in the 'dormant phase'

Keeping houseplants happy is a skill I am sadly yet to conquer. Too much water, not enough water, wrong room, not the right position – I feel like I'm always falling short. Your greenery is hopefully faring better than mine at the moment, but as we head into the autumn and winter months, your plants could be "under strain from colder conditions," gardening expert from MyJobQuote.co.uk, Samantha Jones, warns. Keep scrolling to learn the best ways to keep your indoor plants thriving as the weather takes a turn and light levels drop.

"For houseplants, autumn enters them into a dormant phase due to the decreasing light levels," explains Samantha. "This happens so the plants can prepare for the winter season and rest. Most homes become too cool and dry for indoor plants to thrive. Although it’s important to water and feed them, too much can be dangerous as their growth can be under strain from colder conditions. You need to give your plants the all-important time to rest so they have the energy to grow healthy in the spring."

© Getty Images You need to change the way you care for plants for each season

Reduce watering

"Dormant plants need very little water. If the plants are overwatered, they’ll either rot as water amasses in the compost or produce soft, weak growth. Make sure to test more than the top of the soil; some need to be dried out before being watered again, so go down a few inches to see if the soil is dry. To avoid damage, reduce watering to once every fortnight. The only exception is winter-flowering plants such as poinsettias, which need watering as and when the compost feels dry," says Samantha.

Find the right temperature

The British Garden Centres team explain that plants "generally prefer a range of 12-18°C", but it's also worth noting that "sudden temperature fluctuations can stress them out". They say: "Avoid turning your heating up too high, as this can dry out the soil and leaves. It's best to keep your plants away from direct heat sources like radiators. If you must place them near a radiator, ensure they're on a wide shelf or windowsill to prevent their leaves from wilting. Remember to check the soil moisture regularly to avoid over- or under-watering and protect your plants from cold drafts by keeping them away from windows and doors."

Regularly clean their leaves

Samantha says cleaning is essential. "Indoor plants can gather a thick layer of household dust on their leaves over time. This limits the amount of light that can reach the surface area, making it harder for them to produce food. Using a damp cloth, wipe off the dust every morning or stand the plant in a lukewarm shower for five minutes every week."

© Getty Images Reduce watering at this time of year

Check for insects

"A warm house is the perfect environment for plant pests, such as thrips, to breed over the winter. Inspect your plants each day by looking above and under the leaves. Do this thoroughly if you are bringing any plants inside after spending the summer outdoors. Maintaining the checks will reduce pests thriving on your plants," says Samantha.

Group plants together

"Grouping your house plants together will raise the humidity level around them," explains Samantha. "This will help them thrive in similar conditions, and for some, can form their own mini biome. Either move the pots closer together or put similar plants in the same pot. This also makes it easier to tend to them."

Move into the light

"With shorter days, it’s vital to maximise the amount of light that reaches your plants. If you can, move them into a sunny porch so they can benefit from the light in different directions. If this isn’t an option, move your plants onto a south-facing windowsill and ensure your windows are regularly cleaned," Samantha recommends.

© Getty Images Ensure your plants get enough sunlight

Alter humidity levels

"Low humidity levels can be a big issue for houseplants. In heated homes, the humidity levels can drop to 10 to 20 per cent in winter, and plants thrive closer to 50 percent. If you do have a humidifier, move your plants to a spot where they will enjoy the benefits of it. If you don’t, you can move your plants to bathrooms and kitchens as they accumulate the most moisture from showers and boiling water. You could also place your plants on or near a tray of water, never directly in it. Place the pebbles in a tray to raise the bottom of the pots above the water level and place the pots on the top," Samantha says.

Pot upgrade

British Garden Centres experts urge homeowners to start repotting at this time of year. "Winter is also a good time to repot your houseplants, especially if they've outgrown their current containers. While repotting, take the opportunity to inspect the roots and remove any that are rotten. Repot your plants in clean pots filled with fresh, sterile potting soil. A pot size increase of about 2 inches should provide ample room for your plants to grow," they advise.