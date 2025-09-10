Meghan Markle's 'grounded' space at Montecito mansion that breaks design rules

We love seeing glimpses inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's $29 million mansion in Montecito when they appear on video calls and share snaps on Instagram. Their kitchen seems to be a well-used room, where Meghan Markle likes to bake and cook with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Previous photos from before the royal couple moved in show that cooking space has the same design, so although the family didn't choose the décor, they have embraced the rustic feel. Discover the colour design rule that their kitchen breaks…

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex's kitchen at her Montecito home has a stylish hanging utensil display and statement tiles

Tash Bradley, Leading Colour Expert & Director of Interior Design at Lick, has analysed the colour scheme of the room, and there's a design principle that has been ignored, but Tash champions the rebel move. She says: "Some studies and designers say blue isn't the best choice for a kitchen because it can suppress appetite, but my own experience tells a different story. After doing over 5,000 colour consultations and seeing first-hand the impact colour can have, I’ve found that blue is actually one of my clients' favourite choices for kitchens."

Tash Bradley is a colour expert and she has shared her opinion

"What I really love in this kitchen is how the blue has been used in the tiling to create a striking focal point. The patterned tiles add interest and personality, but because they’re paired with warm wood cabinetry and a beautiful collection of copper pans, the space still feels cosy and grounded," points out Tash.

Thinking of going blue in your own home? "The key is choosing the right shade of blue that works with your light conditions," recommends Tash. "You don’t want it to feel cold or sterile, but instead warm, elegant, and inviting. Meghan's home is a brilliant example of how to use blue as an accent, weaving it into a palette that feels both stylish and timeless."

Harry and Meghan's second kitchen

The couple also have a rarely-seen second kitchen, that's positioned outside. It's where they have a barbecue and a giant outdoor table perfect for hosting. The area has a pergola covered in vines giving it a Mediterranean feel. From this area, the family can gaze across their immaculate gardens. Just imagine entertaining here on a stunning summer's evening!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's outdoor dining area

The space also boasts an outdoor pool, vegetable garden and an over-water spa room. Both children love to spend time outdoors, playing, fruit picking and tending to their chickens at Archie's Chick Inn. Meghan has even spoken out about their shared passion for gardening, revealing they have their own miniature kits to get involved.