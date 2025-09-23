10 most low-maintenance houseplants that are virtually impossible to kill

We've all heard, or experienced, the horror stories of the orchid that didn't live beyond the second week. As gorgeous as they are, a lot of houseplants can actually be quite high maintenance, meaning that many beginners who aren't accustomed to having them around fail to keep them alive for very long. However, there are a good number of lovely indoor plants that are not only easy to look after, and keep alive, but make just as delightful an addition to your decor as the bonsai that wilted before you'd even realised you underwatered it.

According to Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture, 'easy plants' often have "key characteristics that make them harder to kill or make mistakes with". He adds: "These can include being tolerable of neglect, low maintenance, tolerant of different light conditions and drought resistance or capability to cope with infrequent watering." Scroll down to see the expert choices for the best houseplants for beginners…

© Getty Images Cactus Monique Kemperman, horticulture expert at the Plants and Flower Foundation Holland, advises cacti as the "cliché" but "low maintenance" plant. She says: "If any plant is known for its ability to survive extreme conditions, it's the cactus. Cacti need very little water and can endure long periods of drought, can survive in high amounts of direct sunlight and are generally very easy to care for."



© Getty Images Chinese money plant A popular, compact, and unique-looking pick, the Chinese money plant is a great choice for beginners who tend to be a little more… forgetful. Richard advises: "Ideally the plant should be in well draining compost in a warm, bright spot that is not overly sunny. Only water a Chinese money plant when the soil is drying out, and you may need to rotate the plant every so often to avoid it from becoming tilted as it grows towards light."





© Getty Images Monstera It may have a monster-ous name, but it's a chic choice for your household: the monstera plant is another easy one to look after that both Monique and Richard vouch for. She calls it "a stylish houseplant that needs little care and makes a beautiful statement," while he adds that they "will live for many years if given the ideal conditions". They're forgiving with watering and can survive in all light levels.





© Getty Images Snake plant Monique points out that the snake plant is "known for its durability and stylish, sturdy leaves", and can go weeks without water. She calls them "indestructible and perfect for a forgetful caretaker!" As they're slow growers, they don't need to be repotted too often either.



© Getty Images Spider plant A non-toxic, low maintenance perennial with gorgeous long leaves, a spider plant is a good choice for a busy person who still wants a plant to perk up the living room. Richard's advice is to "try to keep the compost moist through the plant's growing season, and reduce the watering slightly in winter". He notes that you should keep them out of direct sunlight but leave them somewhere where the temperature can drop below 8°C in winter."





© Getty Images Dracaena This gorgeous houseplant is on the larger side and is characterised by its unique appearance with multiple stems. According to Monique, it doesn't matter if you forget about them for a few weeks, as they store moisture in the stems: "Let the soil dry out between waterings," she says, "as this plant doesn't like wet feet. Dracaena needs little light and does well in places with indirect sunlight or in shaded areas."

© Getty Images Philodendron Philodendrons are one of the few flowering houseplants that you can keep – though some of them prefer a humid environment, and so are better for a kitchen or bathroom, many are easier to grow in a broader range of conditions. Richard adds: "Despite being a tropical plant, the compost should be allowed to dry out between waterings, and only water when the top third of compost feels dry. The typical levels of humidity and usual temperatures in households are normally perfect for philodendrons."



© Getty Images Succulents A broad variety of plants known for being hardy, succulents store moisture in their roots, stems and leaves. Monique points out that they "like to be in a warm, light spot, such as on the windowsill. She adds: "It's better to water them a lot at once and then not at all for a few weeks, rather than a little water every week." Richard cites jade plants as a particularly good choice. "They require little care and are capable of surviving periods of drought as they can store water in their leaves," he says. "It should be grown in a bright, sunny location, and unlike other plants, it can tolerate a few hours of direct sunlight a day."

© Getty Images Zamioculcas zamiifolia (ZZ plants) With an iconic abbreviation, they require little determination – the ZZ plant is frequently recommended to beginners, as they're highly tolerant to a range of conditions. They can grow in a range of conditions, but Richard warns not to allow them to receive "more than three hours of sunlight a day to avoid scorching the leaves".



© Getty Images Golden pothos If you're looking for your very own hanging garden, or at least a tiny version of one, then the golden pothos is the plant for you. Monique notes that it's a popular choice for environments such as offices, because of its "highly air-purifying qualities". She advises: "Give golden pothos a spot in the shade or semi-shade and water it once every fortnight to keep the potting soil slightly moist. If it's getting too big, this plant is easy to propagate thanks to its accessible aerial roots."



Tips for keeping them thriving

Richard also provided his top tips for keeping the houseplants thriving for beginners. Firstly, the correct light level is crucial, as he says: "Plants need sunlight to be able to produce energy, but direct sunlight is not necessarily the best. Some houseplants are unable to cope in direct sunlight, and it can burn their leaves."

Additionally, many beginners fall into the trap of overwatering, he warns: "To check if a houseplant needs watering, insert your finger into the top few inches of soil to check if it feels dry. You can also check if a plant needs watering by lifting its pot, as wet soil will be heavier than dry soil."

© Getty Images Many beginners make the mistake of overwatering their plants

One thing that's easy to forget when you're just starting out is the pot you're putting your plant into! Richard says: "When buying or repotting a houseplant, check that the pot has drainage holes at the base. These are vital for plants, as they allow excess water to drain away, which can prevent root rot."

Like any feature of your interiors, houseplants are susceptible to damage at the hands of dust, the horticultural expert points out. "If the leaves of your plants have a layer of dust on them, this should be wiped away as it can affect the amount of sunlight that they are able to receive," he says.

Pets and plants don't always go hand in hand, too – and it's not just because your cat enjoys the sport of knocking down vases! Richard warns: "Some houseplants can be toxic to animals, so you should always check the label and try to keep them out of reach where possible."